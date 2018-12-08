NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

LIVE: Cape Town Sevens - Day 1

2018-12-08 10:10
Cape Town Stadium (File)
Related Links

Cape Town - Follow the action LIVE from the Cape Town Sevens, the second event on the 2018/19 World Rugby Sevens Series calendar.

CLICK HERE to view the MATCH CENTRE for the Cape Town Sevens

The Blitzboks, who finished sixth at the Dubai Sevens last weekend, have been grouped in Pool A alongside New Zealand, Samoa and Zimbabwe.

The hosts will open their campaign against Samoa at 12:27 on Saturday, before tackling Zimbabwe at 15:48.

They will face the All Blacks at 19:56 in the final game on the opening day.

The Kiwis won the title in Dubai last weekend and are also the defending champions in Cape Town.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ex-Lions, Bulls lock beaten to death in France 1 Bok named in Rugby World's team of 2018 Another former Bok dies of Motor Neurone Disease Ex-Bok and top-level referee dies Chiefs move quickly in naming Ernst Middendorp as new coach
Chiefs move quickly in naming Ernst Middendorp as new coach Another former Bok dies of Motor Neurone Disease Langer rebuffs Tendulkar criticism of defensive batting Congo emerges as candidate to host 2019 AFCON 1 Bok named in Rugby World's team of 2018

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 