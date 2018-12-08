LIVE: Cape Town Sevens - Day 1

Cape Town - Follow the action LIVE from the Cape Town Sevens, the second event on the 2018/19 World Rugby Sevens Series calendar.

The Blitzboks, who finished sixth at the Dubai Sevens last weekend, have been grouped in Pool A alongside New Zealand, Samoa and Zimbabwe.



The hosts will open their campaign against Samoa at 12:27 on Saturday, before tackling Zimbabwe at 15:48.



They will face the All Blacks at 19:56 in the final game on the opening day.



The Kiwis won the title in Dubai last weekend and are also the defending champions in Cape Town.