Blitzboks settle for bronze in Cape Town as Fiji walk away winners

Cape Town - The Blitzboks have settled for the bronze medal after edging New Zealand in their third-place Cup clash at the Cape Town Sevens on Sunday.

PICTURES: Some of the 'out there' outfits from the Cape Town Sevens

The Blitzboks won 10-5 after the scores were tied at 5-all at half-time.

Neil Powell's side scored two tries through Werner Kok and Dewald Human.

New Zealand, who were the defending Cape Town champions, could only muster a solo try by Sione Molia.

Meanwhile, Fiji capitalised on mistake after mistake by the United States to win the Cape Town Sevens title 29-15, sending the Americans to a second straight defeat in a final at the start of the season.

The upside for the USA is that they now lead the series standings by a point.

Fiji scored four tries - and led 22-0 before the USA could respond - as they clinched a first title in South Africa since 2005.

Kalione Nasoko was the first over for Fiji in the third minute as no USA defender committed and he kept going down the left wing.

Vilimoni Botitu intercepted and raced away from deep inside Fiji's half for the second five-pointer.

Sevuloni Mocenacagi scored off Perry Baker's error, when he threw the ball away, and Botitu's second came when he broke through two half-hearted tackles.

The USA lost to New Zealand in the final of last weekend's season-opener in Dubai.

Results from the second and final day of the World Rugby Cape Town Sevens tournament at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday:

Cup quarter-finals:

South Africa 21 Scotland 12

Fiji 46 Spain 7

New Zealand 26 Australia 17

USA 19 England 12

Cup semi-finals:

Fiji 17 South Africa 12

USA 31 New Zealand 12

Third place match:

South Africa 10 New Zealand 5

Final:

Fiji 29 USA 15

Fifth place semi-finals:

Scotland 7 Spain 12

England 24 Australia 21

Fifth place final:

England 14 Spain 7

Challenge Trophy quarter-finals:

Samoa 31 Wales 26

France 31 Japan 0

Canada 28 Zimbabwe 24

Argentina 34 Kenya 31

Challenge Trophy semi-finals:

Samoa 31 France 7

Argentina 24 Canada 14

Challenge Trophy final:

Argentina 38 Samoa 14

13th place sem-ifinals:

Wales 28 Japan 7

Kenya 31 Zimbabwe 19

13th place final:

Kenya 33 Wales 26