Blitzboks down Scotland, reach Cape Town semis

Cape Town - The Blitzboks have defeated Scotland in their Cup quarter-finals in the final day of the Cape Town Sevens on Sunday.

The Blitzboks won 21-12 after drawing 7-7 at half-time.

Kyle Brown led the Blitzboks after skipper Philip Snyman was ruled out due to injury.

The Blitzboks ran three tries through Justin Geduld, Rosko Specman and Werner Kok.

Geduld landed all three conversions to see the hosts to the semi-finals.

The Scots replied with a brace by Sam Pecqueur as Gavin Lowe landed the sole conversion.

On Friday, the Blitzboks defeated Zimbabwe (43-0), Samoa (22-12) and lost to New Zealand (26-21) in their Pool A games.

The All Blacks Sevens won the title in Dubai last weekend and are also the defending champions in Cape Town.

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Justin Geduld, Rosko Specman, Werne Kok

Conversions: Geduld (3)

Scotland

Tries: Sam Pecqueur (2)

Conversions: Gavin Lowe