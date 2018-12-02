Blitzboks pooled alongside New Zealand for Cape Town Sevens

Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens team will face Zimbabwe, Samoa and New Zealand on the opening day of the fourth edition of the Cape Town Sevens on Saturday, with the Blitzboks’ clash against the All Blacks Sevens concluding what promises to be a scintillating day of action.

The defending World Rugby Sevens Series champions will face the reigning Rugby World Cup Sevens and Cape Town Sevens champions at 19:56 on Saturday in front of a packed Cape Town Stadium in the final encounter of 24 matches on the day.

Limited tickets for Saturday are still available at Computicket (online and outlets countrywide), but the expectation is that all available seats will be sold out when the first match, between Scotland and Canada, kicks off at 10:15.

Amongst the other highly anticipated clashes on Saturday will be England facing Fiji, the USA taking on Argentina in an Americas battle and Scotland and Wales looking for Celtic bragging rights.

The Pools for the Cape Town Sevens are:

A: New Zealand, South Africa, Zimbabwe

B: USA, Argentina, Spain, Japan

C: England, Fiji, France, Kenya

D: Australia, Scotland, Canada, Wales