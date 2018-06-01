NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Ngidi hoping to build on IPL form

2018-06-01 19:42
lungi ngidi
Lungi Ngidi (AP)
Cape Town - Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is taking confidence from his Indian Premier League (IPL) performances ahead of South Africa's tour to Sri Lanka.

Ngidi made his IPL debut this year for the returning Chennai Super Kings.

The 21-year-old took one wicket, as the Super Kings defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final by eight wickets.

After the tragic passing of his father, Jerome, Ngidi returned to India and ended the tournament with 11 wickets after seven appearances.

Ngidi, who is nominated for the International Newcomer of the Year award at the CSA Awards, feels his game has gotten a lot better after playing in India.

"The wickets were actually a lot better than I expected, so that was pleasing," said Ngidi, as quoted by IOL.co.za.

"Just to be able to play in those conditions, the heat, the humidity, has put me in a better position to face Sri Lankan conditions.

"Your line and length is crucial there. Whichever way the ball was swinging, I was making sure to attack that 'fourth' stump and hitting the top of the stumps, make the batsman play, put him under pressure. It's a cliché, but it's not as easy to execute on the field, you have to keep repeating it."

The Proteas play two Tests, five ODIs and a solitary T20I against Sri Lanka in July.

Read more on:    proteas  |  ipl  |  lungi ngidi  |  cricket
ICC add 4 teams to ODI team rankings

13 minutes ago

Fixtures
Thursday, 12 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Galle International Stadium 06:30
Friday, 20 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Colombo 06:30
Sunday, 29 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium 06:15
