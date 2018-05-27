NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Faf, Ngidi taste IPL victory with CSK

2018-05-27 19:42
Faf du Plessis (AP)
Related Links

Mumbai - Shane Watson smashed an unbeaten 117 as Chennai Super Kings thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad to win their third Indian Premier League title in a spectacular return from a two-year corruption ban.

The 36-year-old Australian hit eight sixes and 11 fours in his stunning 57 ball innings as Chennai took just 18.3 overs to overcome Hyderabad's 178-6 off 20 overs.

Chennai finished on 181-2 to crush their opponents by eight wickets. Ambati Rayudu was also unbeaten at the end on 16 in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium which was packed with more than 33,000 people.

Faf du Plessis could only manage 10 in the final with Lungi Ngidi producing a brilliant spell of 1/26 in his four overs, including a maiden. 

Chennai, IPL winners in 2010 and 2011, were banned for two seasons in 2015 along with Rajasthan Royals after team officials were found guilty of involvement in illegal gambling.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Sri Lanka suspends two caught in pitch-fixing sting

2018-05-27 19:33

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Erasmus names Springbok squad for June Tests Astute … but judge Rassie’s squad after ‘haircut’! Willemse drama latest: SuperSport pulls trio off air Matfield, Paulse off the bench to replace removed trio Sharks captain, Brumbies hooker set to face SANZAAR
Matfield, Paulse off the bench to replace removed trio Drogba: 'UCL finals are not scary, it's a time to shine' Kohli: AB changed the way batting was seen WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 15 WRAP: SuperSport Rugby Challenge - Week 6

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Joshua, Klitschko reunite at Wembley 1 year after big fight
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 