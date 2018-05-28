How the Proteas fared at the 2018 IPL

Cape Town - The Chennai Super Kings were crowned Indian Premier League (IPL) champions after defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Australia's Shane Watson smashed a ton to steer the Super Kings to a eight-wicket win and claim their third IPL title.

In this year's IPL, several South Africans stood-out and proved their worth to not only themselves, but to critics alike.

Here's how the Proteas fared during this edition of the IPL:

AB de Villiers - Bangalore

During his time with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, De Villiers was still a Protea...

The 34-year-old had a stellar season with Bangalore despite the team failing to reach the playoffs once again. They ended up finishing sixth.

De Villiers rocked the cricketing world - once again - when he pulled off an incredible one-handed catch on the boundary against Hyderabad.

WATCH: AB turns 'spiderman' with IPL catch

De Villiers was SA's best batsman, ending his Bangalore campaign with 480 runs in 12 appearances.

Quinton de Kock - Bangalore



De Kock showed some promise with the bat - hitting 53 off 37 balls against the Chennai Super Kings and 45 off 34 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The opening batsman flew home midway through the tournament to attend a wedding, however never returned onto the playing field for the rest of Bangalore's campaign.

The Proteas wicket-keeper finished with 201 runs in eight matches and took 7 catches and 3 stumpings.

JP Duminy - Mumbai

Duminy had a quiet IPL with the defending champions, the Mumbai Indians.

The Proteas all-rounder didn't spark with bat or ball, and finished this year's edition with 23 runs and 0 wickets in six games.

Faf du Plessis - Chennai

The Proteas skipper had a solid campaign for the champions, despite only playing a half a dozen of games.

Had it not been for Du Plessis' unbeaten 67 off 42 balls in the qualifier, the Super Kings might have not featured in this year's final (or win!).

Du Plessis contributed 162 runs in six games for the eventual IPL champions.

Imran Tahir - Chennai



Tahir had a surprisingly quiet season for Chennai.

The Super Kings preferred the spinning services of India's Harbhajan Singh and Karn Sharma, which made it tough for Tahir to be selected in the playing XI.

The 39-year-old finished with six wickets in six games.

Lungi Ngidi - Chennai

South African pace prospect Ngidi did not disappoint in his debut IPL.

The 20-year-old had a whirlwind season after leaving midway through the tournament after the sudden passing of his father.

Ngidi returned and took Chennai to the playoffs by claiming four wickets for just 10 runs against the Kings XI Punjab.

All in all, Ngidi took 11 scalps in seven appearances.

David Miller - Punjab

Kings XI Punjab spectators didn't get to experience the full extent of 'Miller Time' this year.

Miller was sidelined for majority of the season with Kings XI management backing the likes of Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch and Marcus Stoinis as their overseas batting options.

His exclusion from the starting XI was brought to light by Proteas team-mate Dale Steyn.

The Proteas hard-hitting batsman only played three games, making 74 runs.

Cameron Delport - Kolkata

Unfortunately, Delport was the only South African participating that did not feature in this year's edition.

The Dolphins all-rounder could only watch from the sidelines as the Kolkata Knight Riders were beaten by the Sunrisers in their playoff match.

Heinrich Klaasen - Rajasthan

The Proteas wicket-keeper batsman came into the IPL as a last minute replacement for Australia's scandal-tainted captain Steve Smith in the Rajasthan Royals squad.

Despite only playing four games for Rajasthan, Klaasen had a decent showing with the bat - hitting 57 runs - which included a 37 off 21 against Bangalore.

It was behind the stumps where Klaasen truly excelled - taking three catches and providing four stumpings.

Chris Morris - Dehli



Morris, who was retained by the Dehli Daredevils this season, was plagued with injury, which cut his IPL season short.

The 30-year-old claimed three wickets in four games for Daredevils before suffering a back injury and returning home.

Junior Dala - Dehli

Dala received a surprise call-up to India as the replacement for Morris.

The 20-year-old, who made his T20 debut for the Proteas against India this year, only featured in one game and couldn't claim a wicket against Bangalore.

Images: AP