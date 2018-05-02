Rabada, Markram headline CSA Awards nominations

Cape Town - Proteas young guns Kagiso Rabada and Aiden Markram dominate the nominations for the 2017/18 Cricket South Africa (CSA) Awards.

The gala event to honour South Africa's top performing cricketers over the past year will take place on June 2 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

The CSA Awards Judging panel recently finalized the nominations list for the glittering occasion.

Rabada, the world's No 1 ranked Test bowler, has been nominated in the following four categories: SA Cricketer of the Year, Test Cricketer of the Year, ODI Cricketer of the Year and RAM Delivery of the Year.

In addition, he could secure his peers' vote as SA Players' Player of the Year and could be a contender for SA Fans' Cricketer of the Year.

He was previously named SA Cricketer of the Year in 2016 and has the chance to emulate Makhaya Ntini, Jacques Kallis, Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers in winning the award twice.

This is the first year that Markram qualifies for one of the national awards, having only made his debut in the Sunfoil Test series against Bangladesh in September last year that has seen him rocket into the top 10 Test match batting rankings in the space of only 10 matches.

Markram has been nominated in no fewer than three categories: SA Cricketer of the Year, Standard Bank Test Cricketer of the Year and International Newcomer of the Year.

The youthful theme continues with Lungi Ngidi being nominated for the RAM Delivery of the Year in addition to the International Newcomer of the Year.

In addition to Rabada and Markram the other nominations for CSA's supreme award, the SA Cricketer of the Year: are De Villiers, Dean Elgar and Vernon Philander, who are also all in the top 10 Test rankings for batting in the case of the former two and for bowling in the case of the latter.

The trio have also been nominated for Test Cricketer of the Year while De Villiers also has a nomination for T20 International Cricketer of the Year.

In the women's section there are four nominations each for Proteas captain Dane van Niekerk and fast bowler Shabnim Ismail and three nominations for teenage star Laura Wolvaardt.

"It is my great pleasure and privilege to congratulate all the nominees as we celebrate another successful year of achievement by our Proteas who won major Test series against both India and Australia and remained ranked in the top two in the world in Test match cricket and No 3 in ODI cricket," commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

"Our ladies have also done us proud by reaching the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World Cup before losing by the narrowest of margins to the eventual champions.

"And let us not forget to thank all those great and selfless people who work diligently behind the scenes to create opportunities for our leading cricketers to excel.

"Our country continues to produce world-class players. We only need reflect on the superb way in which Kagiso Rabada, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar have shone over the past year and who continue to grow alongside established greats like AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander."

The CSA Awards Judging Panel consists of: Aslam Khota (Convener), Neil Manthorp, Victor Mpitsang, Robin Peterson, and Shafiek Abrahams with statistical input from Andrew Samson.

"As always, these awards are tough to judge due to the stiff nature of the competition," commented Khota.

"Our world-class senior players are well established and there is an encouraging number of international newcomers making their mark as well.

"The judging panel was impressed by the overall performances during the season of the nominees in the various categories," Khota added.

Loyal Proteas fans can also have their say in the awards.

The SA Fans Cricketer of the Year and the RAM Delivery of the Year require fans to vote for these respective awards. Further details of these awards and how the voting mechanism works can be found on CSA's social media platforms.

Fans also stand a chance of winning a trip to the CSA Awards. One lucky winner will receive a pair of tickets to the banquet and will have the opportunity to present one of the awards.

The CSA Awards evening is the culmination of CSA Day which also sees the CSA Amateur Awards breakfast taking place to be followed by the CSA Golf Day.

The CSA Awards Dinner will be televised live on SuperSport 2 from 20:00.

SELECTED AWARDS NOMINATIONS:

AFRICA T20 CUP RISING STAR AWARD

- Sarel Erwee (KZN)

- Andries Gous (Free State)

- Nduduzo Mfosa (KZN)

DOMESTIC NEWCOMER OF THE SEASON

- Alfred Mothoa (Titans)

- Mthiwekhaya Nabe (Cape Cobras)

- Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras)

ONE-DAY CUP CRICKETER OF THE SEASON

- Gihahn Cloete (Warriors)

- Pieter Malan (Cape Cobras)

- Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans)

RAM SLAM T20 CHALLENGE CRICKETER OF THE SEASON

- Farhaan Behardien (Titans)

- Lungi Ngidi (Titans)

- Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans)

SUNFOIL SERIES CRICKETER OF THE SEASON

- Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras)

- Simon Harmer (Warriors)

- Rudi Second (Knights)

INTERNATIONAL NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

- Heinrich Klaasen

- Aiden Markram

- Lungi Ngidi

T20 INTERNATIONAL CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

- Farhaan Behardien

- Junior Dala

- AB de Villiers

ODI CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

- Hashim Amla

- Quinton de Kock

- Faf du Plessis

- Kagiso Rabada

TEST CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

- AB de Villiers

- Dean Elgar

- Aiden Markram

- Vernon Philander

- Kagiso Rabada

DELIVERY OF THE YEAR

- Kesh Maharaj

- Lungi Ngidi

- Kagiso Rabada

T20 WOMEN'S CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

- Shabnim Ismail

- Chloe Tryon

- Dane van Niekerk

ODI WOMEN'S CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

- Mignon du Preez

- Shabnim Ismail

- Marizanne Kapp

- Dane van Niekerk

- Laura Wolvaardt

SA WOMEN'S PLAYERS' PLAYER OF THE YEAR

- Shabnim Ismail

- Dane van Niekerk

- Laura Wolvaardt

MOMENTUM WOMEN'S CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

- Shabnim Ismail

- Marizanne Kapp

- Dane van Niekerk

- Laura Wolvaardt

SA CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

- Dean Elgar

- AB de Villiers

- Aiden Markram

- Vernon Philander

- Kagiso Rabada