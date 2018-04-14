NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

CSA sends condolences to Ngidi family

2018-04-14 09:13
Bongi and Jerome Ngidi (Nodumiso Zakwe, The Witness)
Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has extended heartfelt condolences to Proteas fast bowler, Lungi Ngidi, along with his family, following the sudden passing of his father on Friday.

Jerome Ngidi passed away suddenly at a KwaZulu-Natal hospital, and is survived by his wife, Bongi, and four sons of which Ngidi is the youngest. 

He is understood to have undergone back surgery recently.

"Cricket South Africa is shocked and deeply saddened by the passing away of Mr Ngidi. We would like to extend our most sincere condolences to Lungi and his family. May the Lord be with him and comfort the rest of the Ngidi Family during this difficult time,” said CSA President, Chris Nenzani

"I am taking this moment to pass my condolences to the Ngidi family. It has to be even more difficult to lose a father figure at such a young age for Lungi. May the soul of Mr Ngidi rest peacefully," added CSA Acting Chief Executive, Thabang Moroe.

Ngidi is traveling back to South Africa from the Indian Premier League (IPL) as soon as possible. 

proteas  |  lungi ngidi  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Proteas duo power Royal Challengers triumph

2018-04-13 21:53

