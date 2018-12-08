Blitzboks victorious against Zimbabwe at Cape Town Sevens

Cape Town - The Blitzboks beat Zimbabwe 43-0 in the World Rugby Sevens Series at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
LIVE: Cape Town Sevens - Day 1
The Blitzboks led Zimbabwe 26-0 at half-time.
Earlier, the South Africans beat Samoa 22-12.
The Springbok Sevens side will play New Zealand in their final match of the day at 19:56 - Follow Blitzboks v All Blacks Sevens LIVE.
Scorers:
South Africa
Tries: Siviwe Soyizwapi (3), Rosko Specman, Kyle Brown, Justin Geduld, Impi Visser
Conversions: Geduld (3), Branco du Preez