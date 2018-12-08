Blitzboks too strong for Samoa in Cape Town Sevens opener

Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens side started their Cape Town Sevens campaign on a high note when they overcame the challenge of Samoa on Saturday.
The Blitzboks won 22-12, after leading 10-7 at half-time.
LIVE: Cape Town Sevens - Day 1
The Samoans took an early 7-0 lead, but a yellow card to Alatasi Tupou for a high tackle allowed South Africa to cash in and take a three-point advantage at the break.
The hosts scored two further tries in the second period before Samoa claimed a consolation score right at the death.
Later on Saturday, the Blitzboks tackle Zimbabwe (15:48), before closing the day's proceedings against New Zealand (19:56).
Scorers:
South Africa
Tries: Kyle Brown, Philip Snyman, Justin Geduld, Impi Visser
Conversion: Geduld
Samoa
Tries: David Afamasaga, John Vaili
Conversions: Alatasi Tupou