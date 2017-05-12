NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

WRAP: English Premiership

2017-05-12 07:56
Related Links

Cape Town - A comprehensive wrap of all the collated matches, scores and match reports from this weekend's English Premiership matches.

FRIDAY, MAY 12

Everton v Watford - 20:45

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea - 21:00

SATURDAY, MAY 13

Manchester City v Leicester City - 13:30

Middlesbrough v Southampton - 16:00

Sunderland v Swansea City - 16:00

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley - 16:00

Stoke City v Arsenal - 18:30

SUNDAY, MAY 14

Crystal Palace v Hull City - 13:00

West Ham United v Liverpool - 15:15

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - 17:30

MONDAY, MAY 15

Chelsea v Watford - 21:00

Read more on:    english premiership  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

WRAP: PSL

2017-05-12 07:44

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Brumbies 6-13 Lions As it happened: Blues 50-32 Cheetahs SA politics, not just cash, makes players leave - Habana Blues thump Cheetahs in Auckland try-fest Super Rugby: Weekend teams
Proteas head home from IPL to prep for England Bok RWC draw: Too early to shiver! Bookies no believers in Boks' RWC 2019 chances Specman set for Blitzboks milestone World Rugby raises Test eligibility to five years

Fixtures
Friday, 12 May 2017
Everton v Watford, Goodison Park 20:45
West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea, The Hawthorns 21:00
Saturday, 13 May 2017
Manchester City v Leicester City, Etihad Stadium 13:30
Middlesbrough v Southampton, Riverside Stadium 16:00
Sunderland v Swansea City, Stadium of Light 16:00
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley, Vitality Stadium 16:00
Stoke City v Arsenal, Britannia Stadium 18:30
Sunday, 14 May 2017
Crystal Palace v Hull City, Selhurst Park 13:00
West Ham United v Liverpool, London Stadium 15:15
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United, White Hart Lane 17:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane tips the high-flying Lions to LOSE to the Brumbies!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 