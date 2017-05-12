WRAP: English Premiership

Cape Town - A comprehensive wrap of all the collated matches, scores and match reports from this weekend's English Premiership matches.
FRIDAY, MAY 12
Everton v Watford - 20:45
West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea - 21:00
SATURDAY, MAY 13
Manchester City v Leicester City - 13:30
Middlesbrough v Southampton - 16:00
Sunderland v Swansea City - 16:00
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley - 16:00
Stoke City v Arsenal - 18:30
SUNDAY, MAY 14
Crystal Palace v Hull City - 13:00
West Ham United v Liverpool - 15:15
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - 17:30
MONDAY, MAY 15
Chelsea v Watford - 21:00