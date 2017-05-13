Giroud brace keeps Arsenal in the hunt

Stoke-on-Trent - Olivier Giroud scored twice as Arsenal won
4-1 at Stoke City on Saturday to maintain manager Arsene Wenger's hopes of a
top-four finish and Champions League qualification.
Arsenal endured an anxious spell in the second half after
Stoke substitute Peter Crouch reduced the arrears to 2-1 with a goal scored
using his arm that was allowed to stand.
But eventually Wenger's side turned in a clinical display to
move to within a point of fourth-place Liverpool.
Giroud scored the opening goal on 42 minutes as Arsenal
scythed their way through the Stoke defence impressively.
Francis Coquelin picked out the run of overlapping wing-back
Hector Bellerin and his low cross eluded a couple of defenders to pick out the
unmarked Giroud, who converted from all of two yards.
Any doubt about the game's outcome looked to have
disappeared when Arsenal doubled their lead through Mesut Ozil on 55 minutes
with a stunningly simple goal.
Ozil started the move with a short pass to Alexis Sanchez
before darting into the area, collecting the Chilean's return pass and lifting
the ball over Jack Butland.
Two goals behind, Stoke finally burst into life after
manager Mark Hughes threw on Saido Berahino and Crouch as forward replacements.
After a spell of aerial pressure, Marko Arnautovic darted
down the left on 67 minutes and his cross was turned in by Crouch, whose
handball went unnoticed by the match officials.
The atmosphere at Stoke's ground lifted dramatically as the
home support sensed the chance of an equaliser.
But Arsenal showed resolve and took just nine minutes to
restore their two-goal cushion and secure a fifth victory in their last six
games.
Bellerin again took up an advanced position and found
Sanchez, who drove into the area before unleashing a low shot that went in off
the far post via a deflection off Ryan Shawcross.
There appeared little hope for Stoke and Giroud's second
goal 10 minutes from time ensured that was the case as he again converted from
close range, this time six yards out.
Ozil picked out the run of substitute Aaron Ramsey, who
created room in the Stoke area to cross from the byline for the Frenchman to
claim his 12th goal of the league campaign.
Ramsey had entered the fray in place of man-of-the-match
Sanchez, who hobbled off with an apparent thigh injury.
The impressive win must have been particularly sweet for
Wenger, who has suffered a poor record on his visits to Stoke and had not won
in his previous eight away league games against Hughes's teams.
The fact Wenger would have seen a plane fly over the stadium
early in the game, carrying a banner demanding his removal, would have made the
latest three points all the more poignant.
So too the fact the visiting supporters chanted his name
approvingly in response.
Aside from a 10-minute spell either side of the Stoke goal,
a sequence that started with Stoke striker Mame Biram Diouf missing an open
goal from an Arnautovic cross, there was little to trouble the Gunners.
Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland tipped over an early header
from Shkodran Mustafi and Nacho Monreal struck the post with a header from a
Bellerin cross before the scoring started.
In the period of Stoke pressure at the other end, Petr Cech
kept out a set-piece header from Bruno Martins Indi and smothered a Berahino
drive.
But the deadly manner in which Arsenal killed off that
fightback meant that the visitors were the more likely team to add to the five
goals scored.
Butland had to dive sharply to keep out a shot from Ramsey
as the Welsh international made his impact felt.
The England goalkeeper was equally solid in thwarting
another Arsenal replacement, Theo Walcott, in the closing stages.