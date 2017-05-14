Kane sinks United in Spurs' Lane farewell

London - Homegrown
hero Harry Kane scored Tottenham Hotspur's last goal at White Hart Lane
as they bade farewell to their home with a 2-1 victory over Manchester
United on Sunday.
Kane, born up the road in Chingford, added to Victor Wanyama's early
header to secure a victory that confirmed Spurs will finish in second
place in the Premier League and ended United's hopes of a top-four
finish.
Demolition work at the Lane, Spurs' home since 1899, will start on
Monday, with Mauricio Pochettino's side playing at Wembley next season
before moving into their new ground, which is being built on the same
site, in 2018.
"What a way to finish," said Kane, who was mobbed as hundreds of fans poured onto the pitch at the final whistle.
"We wanted a win so badly in our last game here. I said before I'd
love to score the winning goal and for it to happen is brilliant. To see
it go in was special."
The Lane has been graced by such Spurs greats as Jimmy Greaves, Steve
Perryman and Glenn Hoddle and it was fitting that Kane, emblem of their
exciting current side, should be their final goal-scorer there.
It was Spurs' 14th successive home league win - equalling the club
record, set over two seasons in 1987 - and meant they finished a league
campaign unbeaten at home for the first time since 1964-65.
Supporters flooded onto the pitch at the end of the game before
eventually being persuaded to return to their seats for a ceremony
featuring famous figures from the club's past.
Sixth-place United, who replied through Wayne Rooney, fell to a
second successive league defeat, having seen a 25-game unbeaten run
ended by a 2-0 loss down the road at Arsenal last weekend.
Guaranteed to finish outside the top four for the third time in four
seasons, Jose Mourinho's team must now beat Ajax in the Europa League
final to procure a place in the Champions League.
"You can't play two big competitions with 15 players," said Mourinho,
who made eight changes to the team that had edged Celta Vigo in the
Europa League semi-finals on Thursday.
"At the moment, the Premier League matches are the ones we don't want to play."
The teams emerged to find
the famous old arena awash with blue and white as Spurs' fans waved
flags bearing the legend "THE LANE, THE FINALE" and filled the air with
songs.
Mourinho, whose changes included 19-year-old defender Axel Tuanzebe
lining up in midfield, saw his side fall behind in the sixth minute.
Spurs played a corner short on the left and Ben Davies's deep cross was emphatically headed home by Wanyama.
United briefly threatened, Rooney heading over from a Daley Blind
corner and then playing an outside-of-the-foot pass down the line to
Anthony Martial, who cut in and curled wide.
But with Spurs' fans happily serenading favourites of yesteryear -
Ledley King, Teddy Sheringham, Aaron Lennon, who is fighting mental
health issues at present - the hosts reasserted control.
United goalkeeper David de Gea was the busiest man in the stadium,
parrying a strike by Son Heung-Min, acrobatically denying Dele Alli and
saving with his legs from Kane, who also clipped the bar with a header.
Kane struck three minutes into the second half, innovatively
volleying home Christian Eriksen's free-kick from the left to take his
goal tally for the league campaign to 22.
Rooney reduced the arrears in the 71st minute, prodding in Martial's
low cross and giving United their first goal in an away game against
another member of the top six this season at the fifth and final
attempt.
"It was a perfect performance and I am happy for the victory for our fans," said Pochettino.
"We need to feel that Wembley is our home and we need to find a
balance between White Hart Lane and there. Next season we will feel it
is our home."