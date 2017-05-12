Chelsea crowned champions of England

West Bromwich - Substitute
Michy Batshuayi's dramatic 82nd-minute winner gave Chelsea the Premier
League title following a hard-earned 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion
on Friday.
The Belgian striker's late goal at The Hawthorns took Antonio Conte's
side 10 points clear of second-place Tottenham Hotspur, who have only
nine points left to play for.
It is Chelsea's second title win in three seasons, their sixth in
total, and comes at the end of former Juventus and Italy coach Conte's
first season as manager.
"This is a great achievement for the players," Conte told Sky Sports
in a pitch-side interview after breaking away from his players' jubilant
celebrations.
"I thank them for their commitment and work-rate. They showed me a
great attitude to try to do something great this season. After this win
we must be happy, we must be pleased.
"It wasn't easy for me to arrive in England and try different habits,
a different language and inherit players after a bad season."
Batshuayi, the understudy to Diego Costa, had only been on the pitch
for seven minutes when he scored the winning goal - his first in the
league since August.
"It's good. It's the best day for Chelsea today," said Batshuayi, who
arrived from Marseille last year in a £33.2 million transfer.
"Everybody is happy. It's great to take the trophy."
Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas said: "I thought it was going to be
one of those days. We had so many chances in the first half and then we
got a bit nervous.
"The beauty of football: a player who didn't play a lot scores the winning goal for the championship."
Conte, who claimed three Serie A titles as Juventus coach, has
restored Chelsea to the winners' circle by rebuilding from the chaotic
end of Jose Mourinho's second reign.
Two years after Mourinho
led Chelsea to the title, Conte has stitched the London club back
together after dressing-room unity unravelled under Mourinho during a
horrendous title defence last season.
The Italian's side finally broke through West Brom's stubborn
resistance with eight minutes remaining and will now chase the double
when they face Arsenal in the FA Cup final on May 27.
Chelsea were almost stunned inside 30 seconds as West Brom created the game's first chance.
Darren Fletcher's lofted pass found Salomon Rondon and his flicked header drew a smart save from Thibaut Courtois.
Chelsea quickly began applying pressure, but West Brom had a huge
chance on the counter-attack when James McClean seized on a loose pass
and raced 50 yards into Chelsea territory.
But his attempted pass to Rondon was poor and the Venezuelan was crowded out by Chelsea defenders.
Chelsea were becoming frustrated in their efforts to breach the
Baggies' defence, but Fabregas nearly broke through with a snap-shot
that flashed half a yard wide of the far post.
Chelsea might have broken the deadlock just two minutes into the
second half when a powerful cross-shot from Victor Moses was turned
around the post superbly by West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster.
Yet there was almost a shock for Chelsea when Rondon escaped a
challenge from David Luiz and raced clear, only for Cesar Azpilicueta to
make a vital, saving challenge.
Rondon then teed up substitute Nacer Chadli, who fired a shot narrowly wide for West Brom.
But with eight minutes remaining, Chelsea finally struck as
Azpilicueta broke into the West Brom box and crossed from the right for
Batshuayi to force home from close range.
Conte charged onto the field in celebration, while West Brom stewards
were forced to eject three pitch invaders before the game could be
completed and Chelsea could celebrate the title.
Factfile on Chelsea, who were crowned champions of England for the sixth time on Friday:
Name: Chelsea Football Club
Founded: 1905
Stadium: Stamford Bridge, London (capacity: 41,837)
Nickname: The Blues
Colours: Blue shirts, blue shorts, white socks
Estimated value: $1.66 billion (Forbes magazine, April 2016)
Owner: Roman Abramovich (RUS)
Chairman: Bruce Buck (USA)
Manager: Antonio Conte (ITA)
Assistant first-team coaches: Steve Holland (ENG), Angelo Alessio (ITA), Gianluca Conte (ITA)
Club captain: John Terry (ENG)
Honours
English First Division/Premier League (6): 1954-55, 2004-05, 2005-06, 2009-10, 2014-15, 2016-17
FA Cup (7): 1969-70, 1996-97, 1999-00, 2006-07, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2011-12
League Cup (5): 1964-65, 1997-98, 2004-05, 2006-07, 2014-15
FA Community Shield (4): 1955, 2000, 2005, 2009
Champions League (1): 2011-12
Europa League (1): 2012-13
European Cup Winners' Cup (2): 1970-71, 1997-98
UEFA Super Cup (1): 1998
Most appearances
Ron Harris (ENG): 795
Most goals
Frank Lampard (ENG): 211
Record transfer fee paid
Fernando Torres (ESP) - £50 million, to Liverpool/ENG, January 2011
Record transfer fee received
Oscar (BRA) - £60 million, from Shanghai SIPG/CHN, January 2017
List of English league champions in the Premier League era after Chelsea won the title on Friday:
2016-17: Chelsea
2015-16: Leicester City
2014-15: Chelsea
2013-14: Manchester City
2012-13: Manchester United
2011–12: Manchester City
2010–11: Manchester United
2009–10: Chelsea
2008–09: Manchester United
2007–08: Manchester United
2006–07: Manchester United
2005–06: Chelsea
2004–05: Chelsea
2003–04: Arsenal
2002–03: Manchester United
2001–02: Arsenal
2000–01: Manchester United
1999–00: Manchester United
1998–99: Manchester United
1997–98: Arsenal
1996–97: Manchester United
1995–96: Manchester United
1994–95: Blackburn Rovers
1993–94: Manchester United
1992–93: Manchester United
Overall titles won by club
Manchester United: 20 (1907–08, 1910–11, 1951–52, 1955–56, 1956–57, 1964–65, 1966–67, 1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–00, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13)
Liverpool: 18 (1900–01, 1905–06, 1921–22, 1922–23, 1946–47, 1963–64, 1965–66, 1972–73, 1975–76, 1976–77, 1978–79, 1979–80, 1981–82, 1982–83, 1983–84, 1985–86, 1987–88, 1989–90)
Arsenal: 13 (1930–31, 1932–33, 1933–34, 1934–35, 1937–38, 1947–48, 1952–53, 1970–71, 1988–89, 1990–91, 1997–98, 2001–02, 2003–04)
Everton: 9 (1890–91, 1914–15, 1927–28, 1931–32, 1938–39, 1962–63, 1969–70, 1984–85, 1986–87)
Aston Villa: 7 (1893–94, 1895–96, 1896–97, 1898–99, 1899–00, 1909–10, 1980–81)
Sunderland: 6 (1891–92, 1892–93, 1894–95, 1901–02, 1912–13, 1935–36)
Chelsea: 6 (1954–55, 2004–05, 2005–06, 2009–10, 2014-15, 2016-17)
Manchester City: 4 (1936–37, 1967–68, 2011–12, 2013-14)
Newcastle United: 4 (1904–05, 1906–07, 1908–09, 1926–27)
Sheffield Wednesday: 4 (1902–03, 1903–04, 1928–29, 1929–30)
Leeds United: 3 (1968–69, 1973–74, 1991–92)
Wolverhampton Wanderers: 3 (1953–54, 1957–58, 1958–59)
Huddersfield Town: 3 (1923–24, 1924–25, 1925–26)
Blackburn Rovers: 3 (1911–12, 1913–14, 1994–95)
Preston North End: 2 (1888–89, 1889–90)
Tottenham Hotspur: 2 (1950–51, 1960–61)
Derby County: 2 (1971–72, 1974–75)
Burnley: 2 (1920–21, 1959–60)
Portsmouth: 2 (1948–49, 1949–50)
Ipswich Town: 1 (1961–62)
Leicester City: 1 (2015-16)
Nottingham Forest: 1 (1977–78)
Sheffield United: 1 (1897–98)
West Bromwich Albion: 1 (1919–20)