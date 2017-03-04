WRAP: Super Rugby
2017-03-04 17:00
Cape Town - A comprehensive wrap of all the collated matches, scores and match reports from Week 2 of the 2017 Super Rugby season.
THURSDAY, MARCH 2
Force 26-19 Reds - MATCH REPORT
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
Chiefs 41-26 Blues - MATCH REPORT
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
Hurricanes 71-6 Rebels - MATCH REPORT
Highlanders 27-30 Crusaders - MATCH REPORT
Brumbies 22-27 Sharks - MATCH REPORT
Sunwolves 23-37 Kings - MATCH REPORT
Lions 55-36 Waratahs - MATCH REPORT
Stormers v Jaguares - 17:15
Cheetahs v Bulls - 19:30