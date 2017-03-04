Crusaders edge Highlanders after epic comeback

Cape Town - The Crusaders pulled off an epic comeback in a highly physical New Zealand derby in Super Rugby on Saturday to beat the Highlanders 30-27 in Dunedin.

The match was characterised by big hits and a number of injuries.

The Highlanders had built up a healthy 17-6 lead by half time, but the Crusaders were much improved in the second period and they scored all four of their tries in that half.

The Highlanders, who finished the game with 14 men, scored three tries.

More to follow ...

Scorers:

Highlanders

Tries: Gareth Evans, Waisake Naholo (2)

Conversions: Lima Sopoaga (3)

Penalties: Sopoaga (2)

Crusaders

Tries: Penalty try, David Kaetau, Whetu Douglass, Seta Tamanivalu

Conversion: Marty McKenzie

Penalties: Mitch Hunt (2)

Teams:

Highlanders



15 Richard Buckman, 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Malakai Fekitoa, 12 Rob Thompson, 11 Tevita Li, 10 Lima Sopoaga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Liam Squire, 7 James Lentjes, 6 Elliot Dixon (captain), 5 Tom Franklin, 4 Alex Ainley, 3 Siosuia Halanukonuka, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Daniel Lienert-Brown

Substitutes: 16 Adrian Smith, 17 Craig Millar, 18 Siate Tokolahi, 19 Joe Wheeler, 20 Gareth Evans, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Fletcher Smith, 23 Patrick Osborne

Crusaders



15 David Havili, 14 Israel Dagg, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 Seta Tamanivalu, 10 Mitchell Hunt, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Whetu Douglas, 7 Matt Todd, 6 Jordan Taufua, 5 Sam Whitelock (captain), 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

Substitutes: 16 Ben Funnell, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Jed Brown, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Marty McKenzie, 23 George Bridge