NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Kings overpower Sunwolves in Singapore

    2017-03-04 14:43

    Cape Town - The Kings claimed their first win of the Super Rugby season with a 37-23 victory over the Sunwolves in Singapore on Saturday.

    As it happened: Sunwolves v Kings

    With this being two of the tournament's weaker sides, this encounter was never going to be a classic as both sides committed a plethora of handling errors and conceded several turnovers.

    Despite losing several key players to injury, the Kings made better use of their chances, however, and eventually outscored their hosts by four tries to three.

    The Sunwolves will be disappointed with their overall performance as this was the one fixture which they would have targeted to secure a victory. They lacked patience in attack and their defence left a lot to be desired.

    Kings flyhalf Lionel Cronje continued with his impressive goal kicking form and delivered another faultless display from the kicking tee which netted him a 17-point haul courtesy of three penalties and four conversions.

    Cronje opened the scoring with a penalty two minutes in to the game and the visitors extended their lead in the 15th minute when replacement scrum-half Rudi van Rooyen crossed for the opening try.

    This, after Malcom Jaer gathered a loose ball inside his 22 and launched a superb counter-attack. The flyer did well to draw in a couple of defenders just inside the Sunwolves' half before offloading to Van Rooyen who dotted down under the posts.

    The home side took the fight to the Kings and were rewarded midway through the half when Timothy Lafaele stepped past a couple of defenders after gathering a pass from Fumiaki Tanaka inside the visitors' 22.

    The Kings finished the half stronger though and five minutes before half-time, Chris Cloete spotted a gaping hole at a ruck and took his chance before over for his side's second try.

    That meant the visitors went into the sheds holding a 17-7 lead and they were the dominant side during the early part of the second half although they had little to show for their efforts.

    The men from Port Elizabeth extended their lead via a Cronje penalty in the 56th minute but Hayden Cripps kept the Sunwolves in the game when he landed a penalty of his own shortly afterwards.

    Both Cronje and Cripps added a penalty apiece during the next five minutes but the Kings put more daylight between them and their hosts when Ruaan Lerm crossed for their third try after his team went on a 35 metre driving maul in the build-up.

    That try meant the Kings led 25-13 but the visitors did not surrender and in the 76th minute, Kenki Fukuoka intercepted a wayward pass from Justin Forwood, midway between the Kings' 22 and the halfway line, before dotting down in the left-hand corner.

    The Kings struck back when Jaer went over for a deserved try two minutes later, before Takaaki Nakazuru crossed for a consolation try, after gathering a superb offload from Timothy Lafaele, in the game's closing stages.

    Scorers: 

    Sunwolves

    Tries: Timothy Lafaele, Keni Fukuoka, Takaaki Nakazuru

    Conversion: Hayden Cripps

    Penalties: Cripps (2)

    Kings

    Tries: Rudi van Rooyen, Chris Cloete, Ruan Lerm, Malcom Jaer

    Conversions: Lionel Cronje (4)

    Penalties: Cronje (3)

    Teams:

    Sunwolves

    15 Shota Emi, 14 Takaaki Nakazuru, 13 Timothy Lafaele, 12 Derek Carpenter, 11 Kenki Fukuoka, 10 Hayden Cripps, 9 Fumiaki Tanaka, 8 Willie Britz, 7 Shokei Kin, 6 Ed Quirk, 5 Sam Wykes, 4 Liaki Moli, 3 Heiichiro Ito, 2 Shota Horie (captain), 1 Masataka Mikami

    Substitutes: 16 Takeshi Hino, 17 Koki Yamamoto, 18 Takuma Asahara, 19 Kotaro Yatabe, 20 Shuhei Matsuhashi, 21 Keisuke Uchida, 22 Will Tupou, 23 Jamie-Jerry Taulagi

    Kings

    15 Masixole Banda, 14 Makazole Mapimpi, 13 Berton Klaasen, 12 Waylon Murray, 11 Malcolm Jaer, 10 Lionel Cronje, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Ruaan Lerm, 7 Stefan Willemse, 6 Andisa Ntsila, 5 Mzwanele Zito, 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Michael Willemse, 1 Schalk Ferreira (captain)

    Substitutes: 16 Kurt Haupt, 17 Schalk van der Merwe, 18 Justin Forwood, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Chris Cloete, 21 Rudi van Rooyen, 22 Pieter-Steyn de Wet, 23 Luzuko Vulindlu

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    LIVE: Lions v Waratahs
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    LIVE: Stormers v Jaguares
    LIVE: Cheetahs v Bulls

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    04 March 2017
    • Lions v Waratahs, Emirates Airlines Park 15:05
    • Stormers v Jaguares, Cape Town 17:15
    • Cheetahs v Bulls, Toyota Stadium 19:30
    10 March 2017
    • Chiefs v Hurricanes, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Brumbies v Force, GIO Stadium 10:45
    11 March 2017
    • Blues v Highlanders, Eden Park 08:35
    • Reds v Crusaders, Suncorp Stadium 10:45
    • Kings v Stormers, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 15:05
    • Cheetahs v Sunwolves, Toyota Stadium 17:15
    • Sharks v Waratahs, Growthpoint Kings Park 19:30
    • Jaguares v Lions, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 21:40
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 1

    “Sport24’s Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 1 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the six South African teams will progress furthest in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     