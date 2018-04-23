Kaizer Motaung slams Moses Mabhida violence

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs chairperson Kaizer Motaung released a statement condemning the acts of violence that took place at the Moses Mabhida stadium.

Amakhosi suffered a 2-0 Nedbank Cup semi-final defeat against Free State Stars on Saturday evening to which certain fans reacted in an unruly manner.

Supporters broke the chain of security guards scattered around the field and damaged stadium property as well as broadcasters equipment as they rushed the field of play.

Immediately after the game, Chiefs confirmed that head coach Steve Komphela resigned from his post with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Premier Soccer League chairperson Irvin Khoza will address the media on Monday, April 23 at 12:30.

MOTAUNG'S STATEMENT:

Kaizer Chiefs condemns the unruly scenes of violence that took place on Saturday evening in the strongest possible terms during the Nedbank Cup semi-final match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

We appeal to those people involved in the deplorable episode who claim to be our fans to stop this hooliganism immediately. Incidents like those that were witnessed have no place anywhere in our society, least of all football. Acts of this nature endanger the lives of innocent people and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. We shall co-operate fully with law enforcement agencies and the PSL to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

Such behaviour goes against the very ethos of what Amakhosi stands for, which is Love & Peace. It besmirches the reputation of the club and the millions of well-mannered supporters who make up the Kaizer Chiefs Family; it brings the game of football itself into disrepute and on a wider scale, it reflects very badly on our people and our country when the footage is disseminated across the world.

We understand the passion our fans have for the team and appreciate their sense of disappointment when results don’t go as expected. We share it too. Everybody at the club is working to the best of their ability to bring success on the field and joy to the fans. Sometimes though, despite the best efforts of everyone, things don’t fall seamlessly into place. It is very difficult to always achieve the perfect combination. It is the nature of sport that nobody wins all the time and accepting defeat graciously with dignity is one of the principles that underpin the virtue of sportsmanship.

We pride ourselves on having knowledgeable fans and we respect their right to express their dissatisfaction with the team’s performance. However, venting frustration through rampant thuggery is totally unacceptable. The key tenet of loyalty is showing unity and standing together in solidarity when the going gets tough. The support of fans has a tremendously positive effect in boosting the confidence of the players, particularly during a slump. Some of the world’s greatest clubs have endured lean spells during which silverware has temporarily dried up but they have come back stronger than ever. We need everybody pulling in the same direction and we therefore implore all our supporters to calm down and get behind the team for the next three matches of the season.

Once again, Kaizer Chiefs does not condone any acts of violence.

- Kaizer Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs chairman