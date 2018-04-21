NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Steve Komphela resigns as Kaizer Chiefs coach

2018-04-21 23:35
Steve Komphela (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that Steve Komphela has resigned as head coach of the club with immediate effect following a 2-0 Nedbank Cup semi-final loss to Free State Stars.

"Steve Komphela has resigned with immediate effect as head coach of Kaizer Chiefs," the club said in a statement immediately after the match.

Ugly scenes followed the defeat to Ea Llo Koto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium as fans invaded the pitch and attacked the players and coaching staff.

"To be honest, I don't think we deserve the results," Komphela said. "But you can't fault the players... so many missed opportunities.

"What we saw today is not good for football. It calls for reflection also from my side about this club, about the future.

"If I'm the trigger for this (violence), then maybe one has to say 'maybe step aside...just stop the switch.'"

Kaizer Chiefs general manager Bobby Motaung then confirmed Komphela's departure from the Soweto giants.

"We have had to do a lot of reality checks. Players are not safe. People are not safe. The coach is not safe.

"The coach (Steve Komphela) is stepping down with immediate effect."

Players had to sprint to the change-room when angry supporters invaded the pitch after a shock semi-final loss in Durban on Saturday.

Stars scored after 42 seconds en route to a 2-0 victory with both goals coming from Congo Brazzaville midfielder Harris Tchilimbou during the first half.

Plastic bottles and other missiles were hurled at Chiefs' dugout during the closing minutes when it became obvious that the last chance of glory this season was disappearing.

