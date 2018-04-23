NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
South-Africa

Khoza to address Moses Mabhida chaos

2018-04-23 08:00
Irvin Khoza (Supplied)
Cape Town - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have confirmed that chairperson Irvin Khoza will address the media following the acts of violence that took place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs were beaten 2-0 by Free State Stars in a Nedbank Cup semi-final and certain supporters vented their fury after the game with millions of rands of damage said to have been caused.

It appears coach Steve Komphela was the target of their frustrations and immediately after the match he resigned from his position following nearly three years in charge.

Aside from damage to the venue, a security guard is said to be in serious condition in hospital after being attacked by hooligans. 

Fires were also set in areas of the stadium and police were forced to use teargas to disperse the protesters.

Nonetheless, the PSL has since released a statement condemning the mayhem in the strongest possible terms.

The press conference will take place at 12:00 on Monday, April 23 in Johannesburg.

