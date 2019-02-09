NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Chiefs coach not content with Pirates draw

2019-02-09 22:14
Ernst Middendorp
Ernst Middendorp (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp was not a happy camper following his side's 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

As it happened: Chiefs 1-1 Pirates

Chiefs opened the scoring via a penalty from Daniel Cardoso, before Pirates hit back with a goal from Thembinkosi Lorch in the 80th minute.

In the post-game interview on SuperSport, Middendorp was probed whether a draw was a fair result: "No, no, absolutely not," he replied. "With where we're coming from with the youngers in the team... I understand we're playing a Champions League playing club... but a bit more drive, a bit more going into it and we deserved to win with a one-goal advantage because of the tactical advantage... because of the drive we’ve seen in the beginning. It should be normal, maybe a 2-1 then we could say it."

On the other hand, Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic was pleased with the character shown by his side.

"A tough competitive match, from the start the opponent has come out with that 4-4-2 in diamond and put four players to press us... we have not done well in being press-resistant... but later on we came in the game and we had our own chances," he said.

The Serbian continued: "However, at half-time we settled so that we matched everything on the field, like playing chess, a tactical game.

"When we had been on top our game what was supposed to be a foul for us ended being a penalty, I don't want to comment about that.

"Being a goal down we didn’t give up, we showed the character and came out and scored that goal. We could have scored more. It was not meant to be, we wanted to win, we gave everything. However, it remains 1-1, we need to pick the pieces and look forward."

It was the 53rd draw in a Soweto derby. Pirates are now unbeaten in the 12 derby clashes against Chiefs.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Final score confusion as Sharks, Bulls draw in Ballito As it happened: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Orlando Pirates Stormers flex muscles with Boland whipping Garth April clears up frosty exit from the Sharks NZ player drain continues as star Crusader says goodbye
Chiefs coach not content with Pirates draw French ref Poite in spotlight: 'He doesn't seem to like us' Dolphins trump Lions in high-scoring encounter Final score confusion as Sharks, Bulls draw in Ballito PSL leaders Wits shocked by Highlands Park

Fixtures
Sunday, 10 February 2019
Baroka FC v Bloemfontein Celtic, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:30
Golden Arrows v SuperSport United, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium 15:30
Wednesday, 20 February 2019
Mamelodi Sundowns v Polokwane City, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 19:30
SuperSport United v Orlando Pirates, Mbombela Stadium 19:30
Friday, 22 February 2019
Chippa United v Golden Arrows, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 20:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

After slow starts to their respective 2018/19 Absa Premiership campaigns, who will finish the season ranked higher?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 