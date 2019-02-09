LIVE: Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
Today's starting XI as the Glamour Boys face old foes Orlando Pirates in the 166th #SowetoDerby. #TheBattleIsOn #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/Niy3Mt564p— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) February 9, 2019
? @orlandopirates Starting Lineup vs @KaizerChiefs?? FORMATION: https://t.co/OvklWAvOxB? 15:30?? FNB Stadium?????#AbsaPrem #MatchDay#SowetoDerby#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/8lyU2yOjvo— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) February 9, 2019
LIVE scoring and interactive commentary from the Absa Premiership clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the eagerly anticipated second Soweto Derby of the 2018/19 Absa Premiership. FNB Stadium hosts this clash between South Africa's two most supported football clubs, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.
ORLANDO PIRATES STARTING XI: Sandilands, Jele (c), Ndengane, Mbekile, Maela, Motshwari, Mlambo, Nyatama, Pule, Lorch, Shonga. SUBS: Mabokgwane, Munetsi, Mako, Mntambo, Makola, Mahachi, Mulenga.
KAIZER CHIEFS STARTING XI: Akpeyi, Moleko, Ntiya-Ntiya, Hadebe, Cardoso, Maluleka, Ekstein, Parker, Mashiane, Billiat, Castro. SUBS: Bvuma, Katsande, Mphahlele, Zulu, Ngezana, Páez, Ntshangase.
Wayne Sandilands makes his first Absa Premiership appearance for the Buccaneers since his August howler against Highlands Park, while Kaizer Chiefs debutant Daniel Akpeyi replaces Virgil Vries. All eyes will be on the goalkeepers today.
