NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE
Kaizer Chiefs
0 - 0
Orlando Pirates
2019-02-09 | 15:30 |  South African Premier Soccer League | FNB Stadium |  Not Started
Absa Premiership

LIVE: Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates

2019-02-09 14:35
Tashreeq Vardien
Post a comment
Last Updated at 15:10
15:56
*** KICK-OFF IS AT 15:30 ***
15:55
The match will take place in the centre of Johannesburg at the famous 'Soccer City' known as the FNB Stadium. 
15:53
Saturday's Soweto derby will be the 166th clash between the two Absa Premiership giants. 
08 Feb 11:01

WELCOME!

LIVE scoring and interactive commentary from the Absa Premiership clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.
 
  • 0'

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the eagerly anticipated second Soweto Derby of the 2018/19 Absa Premiership. FNB Stadium hosts this clash between South Africa's two most supported football clubs, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

  • 0'

    ORLANDO PIRATES STARTING XI: Sandilands, Jele (c), Ndengane, Mbekile, Maela, Motshwari, Mlambo, Nyatama, Pule, Lorch, Shonga. SUBS: Mabokgwane, Munetsi, Mako, Mntambo, Makola, Mahachi, Mulenga.

  • 0'

    KAIZER CHIEFS STARTING XI: Akpeyi, Moleko, Ntiya-Ntiya, Hadebe, Cardoso, Maluleka, Ekstein, Parker, Mashiane, Billiat, Castro. SUBS: Bvuma, Katsande, Mphahlele, Zulu, Ngezana, Páez, Ntshangase.

  • 0'

    Wayne Sandilands makes his first Absa Premiership appearance for the Buccaneers since his August howler against Highlands Park, while Kaizer Chiefs debutant Daniel Akpeyi replaces Virgil Vries. All eyes will be on the goalkeepers today.

Jump to
top
Kaizer Chiefs Orlando Pirates
  • 0 Goals 0
  • 0 Yellow Cards 0
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • Daniel Cardoso
  • Leonardo Castro
  • Khama Billiat
  • George Maluleka
  • Kgotso Moleko
  • Happy Mashiane
  • Teenage Hadebe
  • Bernard Parker
  • Hendrick Ekstein
  • Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya
  • Daniel Akpeyi
  • 4
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 25
  • 27
  • 36
  • 40
  • 3
  • 4
  • 12
  • 14
  • 20
  • 21
  • 23
  • 27
  • 30
  • 37
  • 45
  • Thembinkosi Lorch
  • Happy Jele
  • Justin Shonga
  • Musa Nyatama
  • Xola Mlambo
  • Alfred Ndengane
  • Innocent Maela
  • Ben Motshwari
  • Wayne Sandilands
  • Asavela Mbekile
  • Vincent Pule
Substitutions
Substitutions
  • Ramahlwe Mphahlele
  • Gustavo Paez
  • Siphelele Ntshangase
  • Philani Zulu
  • Siyabonga Ngezana
  • Willard Katsande
  • Bruce Bvuma
  • 2
  • 9
  • 10
  • 22
  • 30
  • 31
  • 44
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 17
  • 29
  • 32
  • 33
  • Mpho Makola
  • Kudakwashe Mahachi
  • Jackson Mabokgwane
  • Augustine Mulenga
  • Paseka Mako
  • Onassis Mntambo
  • Marshall Munetsi

Read News24’s Comments Policy

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 