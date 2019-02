Teenage Hadebe of Kazier Chiefs and Xola Mlambo of Orlando Pirates (Gallo Images)

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates played to a 1-all draw in their Absa Premiership derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

As it happened: Chiefs 1-1 Pirates

Chiefs opened the scoring via a penalty from Daniel Cardoso, before Pirates hit back with a goal from Thembinkosi Lorch in the 80th minute.

It was the 53rd draw in a Soweto derby. Pirates are now unbeaten in the 12 derby clashes against Chiefs.

