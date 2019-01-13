NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Danny Jordaan: 'We have lost a giant of SA football'

2019-01-13 13:57
Danny Jordaan is pleased with what Safa has achieved. (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - South African Football Association (SAFA) president, Danny Jordaan, has reacted to the untimely passing of South African soccer legend, Phil "Chippa" Masinga

Masinga passed away on Sunday. He was admitted to hospital in December after he was diagnosed with cancer.

He was 49.

READ: 'Sad day for South African football' - Fans react to Phil Masinga's passing

“We have lost a giant of South African Football, this is a sad day for our football,” said Jordaan.

“I am really gutted. I saw him last Sunday before I flew to Dakar and although he was not feeling well, he was in good spirits and I promised to visit him again sometime this week and now our hero is gone,” added a sombre Jordaan.

“Phil was a loyal servant of the game, on and off the field of play. His goal against Congo which took us (South Africa) to our first World Cup in France in 1998, is still the most celebrated goal in the country to date,” he said.

Masinga played 58 times for the national team, scoring on 18 occasions. 

He also played for Jomo Cosmos, Mamelodi Sundowns, Leeds and Bari amongst other clubs.

Read more on:    danny jordaan  |  phil masinga  |  soccer

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Dakar driver excluded after colliding with SA spectator Overstrand fires nearly derail Kallis wedding Murray retirement a shock for Federer, Djokovic SA soccer legend Phil 'Chippa' Masinga dies Steyn allays fears over shoulder issue
Amla, Olivier keep Proteas in front at Wanderers Pirates held to goalless draw in Zimbabwe Murray retirement a shock for Federer, Djokovic Hank McGregor starts Surfski Series with a bang Aussies draw first blood in ODI series against India

Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: ATP stars try to spell competitors names
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 