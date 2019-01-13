Danny Jordaan: 'We have lost a giant of SA football'

Danny Jordaan is pleased with what Safa has achieved. (Gallo Images)

Cape Town - South African Football Association (SAFA) president, Danny Jordaan, has reacted to the untimely passing of South African soccer legend, Phil "Chippa" Masinga.

Masinga passed away on Sunday. He was admitted to hospital in December after he was diagnosed with cancer.

He was 49.

READ: 'Sad day for South African football' - Fans react to Phil Masinga's passing

“We have lost a giant of South African Football, this is a sad day for our football,” said Jordaan.

“I am really gutted. I saw him last Sunday before I flew to Dakar and although he was not feeling well, he was in good spirits and I promised to visit him again sometime this week and now our hero is gone,” added a sombre Jordaan.

“Phil was a loyal servant of the game, on and off the field of play. His goal against Congo which took us (South Africa) to our first World Cup in France in 1998, is still the most celebrated goal in the country to date,” he said.

Masinga played 58 times for the national team, scoring on 18 occasions.

He also played for Jomo Cosmos, Mamelodi Sundowns, Leeds and Bari amongst other clubs.