Bafana Bafana

SA soccer legend Phil 'Chippa' Masinga dies

2019-01-13 11:25
Phil Masinga (Gallo)
Cape Town - The South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed that Bafana Bafana legend Phil "Chippa" Masinga has died.

He was 49.

Masinga was admitted to hospital in December where he was said to be  suffering from an "undisclosed illness".

He played 58 times for the South African team, scoring 18 goals in national colours and was part of the famous squad that claimed Bafana Bafana's first and only Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) crown in 1996.

Masinga also played for Leeds in the English Premiership in the 1990's, along with Lucas Radebe.

In 328 professional appearances, the striker scored 154 goals. 

phil masinga  |  soccer

 

