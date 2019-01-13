NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
'Sad day for South African football' - Fans react to Phil Masinga's passing

2019-01-13 13:11
Phil Masinga (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed the death of Bafana Bafana legend Phil "Chippa" Masinga on Sunday.

Masinga, who spent time in hospital in December after he was diagnosed with cancer was 49. 

The striker, who played for a number of clubs including Jomo Cosmos, Mamelodi Sundowns, Leeds United and Bari, represented Bafana Bafana on 58 occasions, scoring 18 goals for the national side.

Perhaps his most famous, however, was the one that saw South Africa qualify for the 1998 World Cup.

Many people took to Twitter to reminisce about "Chippa". 

Here are some of those reactions:

