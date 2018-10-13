Rassie to help pick new Bulls coach

Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is part of an advisory committee to decide on who the next Bulls coach should be.



The Pretoria franchise is on the hunt for a new coach after the departure of John Mitchell, who was recently confirmed as England’s defence coach.



According to Netwerk24, Blikkies Groenewald, who is the chairperson of the Blue Bulls coaching association, outgoing CEO Barend van Graan and former Western Province coach Alan Zondagh are the others on the panel to decide on the new coach.



Blue Bulls Rugby Union president Willem Strauss said the committee will start to decipher potential candidates for the role next week.



Strauss said Erasmus would add a lot of value with his input.



There were reports last month that Erasmus could coach the Bulls in next year’s Super Rugby competition, however the Bok dispelled it as merely a “rumour”.



Instead, Erasmus explained that, in a World Cup year, it might make sense for him to spend some time with the Bulls if they are working with a new coach next year.



Strauss, who was on Friday re-elected unopposed as Blue Bulls president, said Erasmus’ involvement with the team and new coach will depend on who is appointed.



“Rassie will definitely not be a celebrity coach. It’s important that we get stability and his expertise could prove valuable for a period,” Strauss said.

Meanwhile, the names of Deon Davids (Kings), Franco Smith (Cheetahs), Jimmy Stonehouse (Pumas), John Dobson and Dawie Snyman (both Western Province) and former Springbok lock Victor Matfield were earlier mentioned as possible replacements for Mitchell.

The New Zealander’s tenure at the Bulls came to a premature end as his contract was due to only expire at the end of October 2019. He had a torrid first Super Rugby season in charge of the Bulls, winning just six of 16 games to finish bottom on the South African Conference.