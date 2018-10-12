Ackermann could step into Bok coaching role - Solomons

Cape Town - Former Springbok assistant coach Alan Solomons says Johan Ackermann would be a good fit to succeed Rassie Erasmus as Springbok coach.

Erasmus is in his first year as national coach but he also fulfils the role of SA Rugby’s director of rugby.

Solomons, who is currently the director of rugby at English club Worcester Warriors, expects Erasmus to eventually move into solely doing his director of rugby role.

“Rassie is doing a splendid job at the moment as director of rugby and national coach. Rassie is an astute rugby man and has the capability to manage both roles because he has an excellent work ethic. However, he’s not going to be the Springbok head coach forever. There will be a time when he takes the director of rugby job on a full-time basis and in the long-term, I see Johan as someone who can certainly coach the Springboks,” Solomons told Sport24 in an exclusive interview.

“Johan is a terrific bloke and an outstanding coach. I think Johan definitely has the ability to coach South Africa in the future. He did a great job with the Lions and he is doing a fantastic job with Gloucester, who are a really good team. (Gloucester are in fourth place in the Premiership). In my mind, there is no question that Johan has the ability to step up and coach at international level at some stage.”

READ Alan Solomons’ full Q&A interview with Sport24