NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Kiwi scribe slams 'bonkers' SA TMO Marius Jonker

    2019-05-28 10:56

    Cape Town - A renowned New Zealand scribe has hit out at the standard of officiating in the southern hemisphere.

    Mark Reason, who writes for the Stuff.co.nz website, said while southern hemisphere teams play better rugby than their northern counterparts, the same cannot be said for the officials.

    Reason in particular took a swipe at the television match officials, with South Africa's Marius Jonker at the top of his list.

    Jonker was the subject of much controversy earlier this month when he disallowed a Crusaders try in their 19-all draw with the Stormers at Newlands.  

    The visitors from New Zealand seemingly scored a match-clinching try, before Jonker claimed there was a forward pass, with SANZAAR afterwards admitting he had erred.

    "The application of the television match official protocols are particularly worrying. Half of the TMOs think they are 'God' up there. They have been told time and again by World Rugby that it is the referee who remains God, but still they take power into their own hands," Reason wrote.

    Reason said Jonker's decision "surprised even a couple of the South African commentators".

    He added: "Jonker, heaven help us, will be one of the four TMOs at the World Cup. The other three are Ben Skeen, Graham Hughes and Rowan Kitt. I think we can have a reasonable amount of faith in these three, particularly Hughes who is consistently excellent.

    "But bonkers Jonker is a law unto himself. The World Rugby guidelines are very clear around the role of the TMO. He is there to advise the referee. Indeed the word advice is underlined. The TMO must also not overrule the referee unless the evidence is CLEAR and OBVIOUS.

    "Jonker breached all of those directives. Jonker said to referee Nic Berry, another who is going to the World Cup, "I'm going to show you a forward pass ... Can you hear me. We have a forward pass. There's clear and compelling evidence of a forward pass back on the halfway.

    "This is not advice. Jonker did not ask Berry to look. He did not consult. He took over the referee's supreme authority and so undermined him. And as it happened, he also got it wrong. And Jonker got it wrong not just once, but twice."

    After sitting out last weekend's Super Rugby action, Jonker is back in the TMO booth this weekend for the South African derby between the Lions and Stormers at Ellis Park.

    In his column, Reason also highlighted errors made by TMO Glenn Newman in this past weekend’s Chiefs v Reds match in Hamilton.

    He concluded the column by saying "TMOs are incredibly and consistently wrong. Let's get rid of them altogether or go to a system like football's VAR."

    To read the full column on the Stuff.co.nz website, CLICK HERE.

    Read More On:  super rugby marius jonker rugby

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Stormers have 'belief in the plan' -...
    Local ref for Lions v Stormers,...
    Bulls bank on getting star Bok duo...
    Wallabies star calls time on Super...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 31 May 2019
    • Blues v Bulls, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 01 June 2019
    • Sunwolves v Brumbies, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 07:15
    • Chiefs v Crusaders, ANZ National Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Jaguares, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    • Sharks v Hurricanes, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    • Lions v Stormers, Emirates Airline Park 17:15
    Friday, 07 June 2019
    • Highlanders v Bulls, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Blues, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    25 May 2019
    24 May 2019
    18 May 2019
    17 May 2019
    12 May 2019
    11 May 2019
    10 May 2019
    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Jaguares (Q)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 14

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 14 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     