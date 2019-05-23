NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    SANZAAR confirms Crusaders WERE robbed by SA TMO

    2019-05-23 08:09

    Cape Town - The controversial TMO decision which denied the Crusaders victory over the Stormers at Newlands last Saturday was indeed WRONG.

    According to the Stuff website, SANZAAR has confirmed to the nine-time champion franchise that South African Marius Jonker wrongly ruled out what would have been in all likelihood a match-winning try by wing Sevu Reece.

    "It's a momentum game. Look, they (SANZAAR) just cleared up that the ruling was wrong," Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said of the call late in the 19-19 draw with the Stormers.

    "We got clarity of the understanding of the rule, if it's backwards out of the hand, the pass is going backwards. Obviously, momentum is a big part of why it looked forward, but it isn't forward.

    "It would be a pretty tough game of rugby (if you had) to stand still and pass backwards."

    Had Reece's 75th minute chip-and-chase try stood, the Crusaders would have led 24-16 (before the conversion attempt) and all but had a bonus point (four tries to one) win in the bag. 

    Instead, the Stormers earned a penalty from the resulting scrum and launched the raid which led to the match-levelling penalty, kicked after the final hooter.

    Jonker, who will be a TMO at the Rugby World Cup in Japan later this year, had clearly made up his mind before communicating with Australian referee Nic Berry and putting the pass in question on the big screen at Newlands. 

    "I'm going to show you a forward pass," he told Berry.

    After a couple of replays - both from the same view - were shown, Jonker said: "So, we have a forward pass, it's clear and obvious evidence of a forward pass."

    SANZAAR's definition of a forward pass is as follows: When a player throws or passes the ball forward i.e. if the arms of the player passing the ball move forward.

    As SANZAAR's confirmation to the Crusaders the decision was incorrect confirms, Ennor's hands were going backwards when he fired the pass wide to Reece.

    The Crusaders had to settle for two competition points from the match, leaving them nine points clear of the Hurricanes at the top of the New Zealand Conference with three games to play.

    Jonker will not be officiating in this weekend's Round 15 matches.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Grounded wings, soft Sharks: 5...
    Level-headed Jantjies is in the Bok...
    Sharks brace for attack-minded Lions
    Pocock's Super Rugby career over?

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 24 May 2019
    • Chiefs v Reds, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Brumbies v Bulls, GIO Stadium 11:35
    Saturday, 25 May 2019
    • Sunwolves v Rebels, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 07:15
    • Crusaders v Blues, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Waratahs v Jaguares, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Stormers v Highlanders, Cape Town 15:05
    • Sharks v Lions, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    Friday, 31 May 2019
    • Blues v Bulls, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    18 May 2019
    17 May 2019
    12 May 2019
    11 May 2019
    10 May 2019
    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 14

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 14 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     