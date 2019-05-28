NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Local ref for Lions v Stormers, Jonker back in TMO booth

    2019-05-28 09:00

    Cape Town - South African referee Marius van der Westhuizen will take charge of Saturday's local Super Rugby derby between the Lions and Stormers in Johannesburg.

    Kick-off is at 17:15 (SA time)

    Van der Westhuizen will be assisted by countrymen Cwengile Jadezweni and Stefan Geldenhuys, with Marius Jonker the television match official (TMO).

    Jonker is back on duty this weekend after sitting out last week. He was the subject of much controversy earlier this month when he disallowed a Crusaders try in their 19-all draw with the Stormers at Newlands.

    The visitors from New Zealand seemingly scored a match-clinching try, before Jonker claimed there was a forward pass, with SANZAAR afterwards admitting he had erred.

    Earlier on Saturday, Australia's Nic Berry will referee the Sharks' clash against the Hurricanes in Durban (15:05).

    Berry will be assisted by South Africans AJ Jacobs and Divan Uys, with local official Willie Vos the TMO.

    On Friday, New Zealand referee Mike Fraser will take charge of the match between the Blues and Bulls in Auckland (09:35 SA time).

    Fraser will be assisted by countrymen Brendon Pickerill and Dan Waenga, with Ben Skeen the TMO.

    Other South African involvement this weekend will see Jaco Peyper referee the Reds v Jaguares game in Brisbane on Saturday (11:45 SA time).

    His compatriot Egon Seconds will be an assistant referee for that game, while the duo will both be assistant referees for Friday's Rebels v Waratahs derby in Melbourne (11:45 SA time).

    Super Rugby referees: Round 16

    Fixtures

    Friday, 31 May 2019
    • Blues v Bulls, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 01 June 2019
    • Sunwolves v Brumbies, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 07:15
    • Chiefs v Crusaders, ANZ National Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Jaguares, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    • Sharks v Hurricanes, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    • Lions v Stormers, Emirates Airline Park 17:15
    Friday, 07 June 2019
    • Highlanders v Bulls, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Blues, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
