Duane to return to SA after new Bok deal - report

Cape Town - SA Rugby has reportedly convinced Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen to play Super Rugby for a South African franchise next year.

Vermeulen recently signed a deal to play in Japan for the Kubota Spears but it looks like he’ll return to South Africa for next year’s Super Rugby competition.

According to Netwerk24, Vermeulen will play for either the Stormers or Bulls.

This new national contract will ensure that Vermeulen is available for all the Springboks' matches in 2018 - a Rugby World Cup year.

Vermeulen will miss the upcoming Rugby Championship due to his club commitments in Japan.

The burly No 8, who played for French club Toulon between 2015 and 2018, was also linked with a move to English club Bath but it appears as though the SA Rugby contract has persuaded him to return to South Africa.

He will also be available for the Springboks on their year-end tour to Europe in 2018.