Springboks

Duane signs deal with Japanese club

2018-06-28 10:25
Duane Vermeulen (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen has signed a deal with Japanese club Kubota Spears.

The Kubota Spears announced the news on their official website on Thursday.

"I am honoured and grateful to be a member of the Kubota family and looking forward to joining the Spears," Vermeulen said.

The Kubota Spears are coached by former Bulls mentor Frans Ludeke, while South Africans Ruan Botha, Jean Droste, Lappies Labuschagne, Burger Odendaal and Gerhard van den Heever are also on the club's books.

Vermeulen joins the Spears after his contract with French club Toulon recently came to and end.

He represented the Springboks in their Test series against England this month, but indicated that he would not be available for the upcoming Rugby Championship.

It's not yet clear whether Vermeulen will join another club after his Japan stint, having also been linked with a move to English club Bath.

Read more on:    kubota spears  |  duane vermeulen  |  rugby
