NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Duane linked with move to English club

2018-06-25 09:42
Duane Vermeulen (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - English club Bath are reportedly eager to secure the services of Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen.

Vermeulen recently left French club Toulon and confirmed after this past weekend’s Test against England that he would not be available for the Springboks’ 2018 Rugby Championship campaign.

It is believed that he will head to Japan for a short stint in the Top League.

After that, he could head for England to play for Bath in the English Premiership, Netwerk24 reported on Sunday.

The Afrikaans website also reported that Vermeulen will play for the Kubota Spears in Japan until January. They are coached by former Lions and Bulls mentor Frans Ludeke.

There were rumours that Vermeulen would join a South Africa Super Rugby franchise but he may prove too expensive for SA Rugby and a franchise to come to an agreement on a dual contract.

The 31-year-old had represented the Stormers in Super Rugby before he left for France in 2015.

Last Saturday's Test between South Africa and England was Vermeulen's 42nd international. He proved his worth in the series, which the Boks won 2-1, and is part of coach Rassie Erasmus' plans for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Vermeulen, meanwhile, said he would miss being a part of the national set-up during the Rugby Championship.

"It will be difficult not to be part of it but we’ve got the plan and I have spoken to Rassie (Erasmus, Springbok coach) about it. I think there is still more time in the coming weeks to work out exactly what we want to do," he said at Saturday's post-match press conference at Newlands.

Vermeulen however insisted that he intends being part of the team's plans going forward.

"I’m really happy to be back and I hope to be a part of the Tests down the road. It’s a great team, we’ve got a great captain and the guys just need to stick together. This is a nice phase for us to build towards the World Cup and if I can be a part of that I will give 110%."

Read more on:    springboks  |  kubota spears  |  bath  |  duane vermeulen  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

NZ anthem's 'worst rendition' strikes bum note

30 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
4 more black presenters slam SuperSport in explosive letter Rassie hints at Willemse call-up 5 talking points: Springboks v England, 3rd Test Bok ratings: Du Toit took best to slush WATCH: Springbok Impi slip - and fall - at Newlands
Rassie's balancing act between now and 2019 No Test rugby for Cape Town Stadium in 2019 - report Steyn sends strong message with five-for 5 talking points: Springboks v England, 3rd Test Duane linked with move to English club

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Oita Bank Stadium 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 21:40
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:10
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Noevir Stadium 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 21:40
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 03:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Estadio Centenario 21:40
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Vote

Will Elton Jantjies ever play for the Springboks again?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Robbie Williams explains middle finger gesture during SWC ceremony
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 