Springboks

Stick: Wales Test a great opportunity for young No 9s

2018-11-21 11:12
Embrose Papier
Embrose Papier (Gallo)
Cape Town - Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick says scrumhalves Embrose Papier and Ivan van Zyl will gain valuable experience in Saturday’s Test against Wales in Cardiff.

Stick confirmed that the Springboks will not utilise the services of scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, who also missed last weekend’s 26-20 win over Scotland in Edinburgh.

De Klerk will again feature for his English club Sale Sharks, which paves the way for 21-year-old Papier to again start in the No 9 jersey, with Van Zyl likely to feature on the bench.

“With Faf being absent, it’s a great opportunity for the youngsters. For his age, I think Embrose Papier had a very good game against Scotland. He controlled it very well. We saw his X-factor in the game when he gets an opportunity,” Stick told reporters in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Stick also had high praise for the 23-year-old Van Zyl.

“Ivan van Zyl also had a great game against England. So going towards the World Cup you really want to give those youngsters opportunities and make sure you give them a bit of experience in top flight rugby.”

The Springbok team will be named on Thursday, with Saturday’s Test scheduled for 19:20 (SA time).

