Springboks

Willie: Boks got fear factor back under Rassie

2018-11-21 08:23
Willie le Roux (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Springbok fullback Willie le Roux says the team has made clear progress under new coach Rassie Erasmus in 2018.

The Springboks have won seven and lost six Tests under Erasmus’ guidance but showed their potential with a series win over England and a win over the All Blacks in New Zealand.

"We went back to our traditional way, how the Springboks play rugby," Le Roux told media in Cardiff on Tuesday, as quoted by the SBS News.

"There was a stage where people did not fear the Springboks anymore, or the badge. We are getting that back through the structures Rassie has built.

"Everyone in the team is equal, and it makes a big difference. The guys are playing for each other more and we know what it means for our country back home. We enjoy going out and wearing the jersey."

This weekend the Boks face a Welsh team who are on an eighth-match win-streak and currently occupy third spot on the official World Rugby rankings.

Le Roux added that they would be up for the challenge.

“The squad is looking forward to it. This is the last game of the season for a lot of the guys, so one more week of hard work and they can have some time off.

“I don’t think it’s difficult (to produce one last big effort). It’s your job and when you play for South Africa, you’re representing your country. To end the tour on a high would be unbelievable for the squad and the people back home,” Le Roux said.

Saturday's Test is scheduled for 19:20 (SA time).

Read more on:    springboks  |  wales  |  willie le roux  |  rassie erasmus  |  rugby
