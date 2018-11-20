NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Faf available but Boks to give Papier another run

2018-11-20 06:51
Faf de Klerk
Faf de Klerk (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk is available for Saturday’s Test against Wales in Cardiff but will likely not be utilised.

This was revealed by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus at a press conference in Cardiff on Monday.

“Faf is available this weekend, but we probably won’t use him. Faf is definitely a contender to go to the World Cup next year, but in the same breath we don’t have the luxury of 15 to 20 Test matches before the World Cup.We have five, including this one,” Erasmus said, as quoted by Netwerk24.

This means Embrose Papier is likely to retain his role as starting scrumhalf, with Ivan van Zyl on the bench. Louis Schreuder is the other scrumhalf in the squad.

De Klerk missed last weekend’s Test against Scotland in Edinburgh after the Boks opted to release him to his English club, Sale Sharks.

“The way we have been trying to build momentum and get the winning feeling back, we had to rely a lot on Faf, but we feel the young boys in the squad are ready to take the step up and show what they can do, like Embrose did last week and Ivan did against England,” Erasmus added.

The Bok mentor said there was no issue regarding the availability of De Klerk.

“Regulation nine is quite clear that we can draft the (overseas-based) guys in a Sunday before a Test match. We have a very good relationship with most of the clubs”.

Erasmus will name his team on Thursday, with Saturday's Test scheduled for 19:20 (SA time).

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Gatland wants to avoid ONE topic ahead of Bok Test

43 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
World Rugby turns blind eye to Kolisi headbutt 5 talking points: Scotland v Springboks Rassie defends Kolisi after headbutt incident Kolisi escapes with slap on the wrist from World Rugby Rassie responds to 'tough' Willie le Roux yellow
Anderson ends satisfying 2018 6th on ATP rankings Matfield v Davids for Bulls coaching job SAFA apologises for no SABC broadcast of Bafana-Nigeria clash Zverev ATP Finals win hints at changing of the guard World Rugby turns blind eye to Kolisi headbutt

Fixtures
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 17:00
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v TBC, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which of the five nominees for 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year deserves the award most?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 