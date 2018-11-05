NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Rassie calls for consistency in tackle decisions

2018-11-05 19:33
Owen Farrell
Owen Farrell (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has called for consistency in decisions when it comes to dangerous play following Owen Farrell's controversial tackle in the Springboks 12-11 loss to England on Saturday. 

Speaking in Paris where South Africa are preparing to face France this weekend, Erasmus emphasised that although the decision could not be changed, consistency week in and week out was key.

"I think you need to be consistent every game," said Erasmus. 

"If that's acceptable, then you can do it. If it's not, then don't do it," he added in reference to the hit Farrell executed on Springbok replacement, Andre Esterhuizen.

Farrell appeared to shoulder charge Esterhuizen without wrapping his arms around him in the dying moments of the match.

After reviewing footage of the incident, referee Angus Gardner deemed the tackle fair, denying South Africa a kickable penalty to win the game. 

Farrell was not cited for the incident.

The Springboks now face France on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 22:05 (SA time). 

