Rassie calls in the cavalry ahead of France Test

Cape Town - Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux,
Cheslin Kolbe, Franco Mostert, Francois Louw and Vincent Koch have joined the
Springbok squad in Paris and are all available for selection for Saturday’s Test against France.
De Klerk (scrumhalf) linked up
with the South African squad on Monday after Le Roux (fullback), Louw (flank), Koch
(prop), Mostert (lock) and Kolbe (utility back) met up with their team-mates on
Sunday evening in French capital.
The nippy scrumhalf and the other
European-based Springboks were not considered for the past weekend’s match
against England at Twickenham because that match fell outside the official
international window.
De Klerk (20 Test caps) was last
week named as a 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year nominee, alongside Bok team-mate Malcolm Marx (hooker).
“It’s good to welcome Faf,
Willie, Cheslin and the others back into the squad,” said Rassie Erasmus,
Director of Rugby.
“They bring along some valuable
experience and knowledge of the European conditions and we are looking forward
to working with them again. All of them will be available for selection for
this weekend.”
Siya Kolisi and his team-mates
started their preparations for the French encounter on Monday morning. Erasmus
is set announce the Springbok match 23 for the French Test on Thursday.
The match against France kicks
off at 22:05 in the imposing Stade de France.
The Springboks’
end-of-year tour to the northern hemisphere also includes Tests against
Scotland in Edinburgh and Wales in Cardiff.