Springboks

Etzebeth boost for Boks ahead of France Test

2018-11-05 15:23
Eben Etzebeth (Gallo)
Cape Town - The Springboks have received some good news with lock Eben Etzebeth's foot injury not as bad as initially feared.

The 27-year-old was substituted just after half-time in Saturday's 12-11 loss to England at Twickenham, and coach Rassie Erasmus had initially suggested that Etzebeth could miss the rest of the tour with what looked an ankle injury. 

But there was good news on Monday, with Erasmus confirming that the towering lock forward was doing well. 

According to Erasmus, there is a good chance that Etzebeth will be considered for Saturday’s Test against France.

"The injury is not as bad as we initially thought and we will give Eben time until Tuesday to prove his fitness," said Erasmus. 

If Etzebeth is ruled out, then RG Snyman would be the favourite too start in the No 4 jersey.

Read more on:    springboks  |  eben etzebeth  |  rugby
