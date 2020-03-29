NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Gerber played golf with 1981 Springbok legends days before coronavirus test

2020-03-29 10:52
Danie Gerber
Danie Gerber (Gallo Images)
There are fears over the health of several members of the 1981 Springbok team who attending a golf day with former team-mate Danie Gerber, mere days before the star centre tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 61-year-old Gerber tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport reported on Sunday that members of the '81 Springboks squad who famously toured New Zealand, played golf with Gerber and stayed at the Border Hotel in Jan Kempdorp last Saturday.

The players included joint owner of the hotel Henning van Aswegen, Burger Geldenhuys, Divan Serfontein, Robbie Blair, Colin Beck, Richard Prentis and Gysie Pienaar.

Gerber said he started feeling ill on Thursday - four days after playing golf with his former team-mates.

He also confirmed that his 36-year-old daughter, Elanie, has also tested positive for the virus.

"My wife has now moved out of the house so myself and Elanie can self-isolate for two weeks," Gerber said.

The report added that at least one of the former players who socialised with Gerber has started showing flu-like symptoms.

Former Blue Bulls legend Burger Geldenhuys said he has already isolated himself from his family. He said he didn't think he had Covid-19, but has been for a test.

Gerber on Friday told the HeraldLIVE website that he was on roughly six flights over the last two weeks and that he had "no clue" where he could have picked up the virus.

"I was in pain and went to get it checked out. I then went to the drive-through test centre (in Port Elizabeth) on Thursday and they phoned me on Friday afternoon," he said, adding that he was "shocked" to have his tests return positive.

Gerber said on Saturday that he did not have all the typical Covid-19 symptoms.

"I don't have a cough and have no breathing problems. It's just my body that is sore."

Due to South Africa's sporting isolation during apartheid, Gerber's international career was limited to 24 Tests for the Springboks between 1980 and 1992.

However, he made enough of an impact for many pundits to regard him as one of the most gifted centres ever to play international rugby.

He was a powerful runner with ball in hand and had a side-step and swerve not often seen in the modern game. It helped him to an impressive 19 tries in 24 Tests for his country.

At domestic level, Gerber played 115 games for Eastern Province, but also had stints with Western Province (40) and Free State (24).

South Africa is currently in a 21-day lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Super Rugby has also been suspended indefinitely.

WATCH | Bok legend Danie Gerber's highlights reel

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

