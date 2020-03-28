Springbok legend Danie Gerber tests positive for coronavirus

Legendary former Springbok centre Danie Gerber has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 62-year-old confirmed the news late on Friday night in an interview with the Herald Live website, adding that he was diagnosed earlier in the day in Port Elizabeth.

"I am shocked. I cannot believe it. I am just worried about my family now. They are now awaiting results," Gerber was quoted as saying.

Gerber added that he had been on around six flights over the last two weeks and that he had "no clue" where he could have picked up the virus. He started experiencing symptoms earlier in the week.

"I was in pain and went to get it checked out. I then went to the drive-through test centre (in Port Elizabeth) on Thursday and they phoned me on Friday afternoon," he said, adding that he was "shocked" to have his tests return positive.

"I am currently at home in a room that I cannot leave. It is starting to sink in and it is very scary."

Due to South Africa's sporting isolation during apartheid, the 62-year-old Gerber's international career was limited to 24 Tests for the Springboks between 1980 and 1992.

However, he made enough of an impact for many pundits to regard him as one of the most gifted centres ever to play international rugby.

He was a powerful runner with ball in hand and had a side-step and swerve not often seen in the modern game. It helped him to an impressive 19 tries in 24 Tests for his country.

At domestic level, Gerber played 115 games for Eastern Province, but also had stints with Western Province (40) and Free State (24).

South Africa is currently in a 21-day lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Super Rugby has also been suspended indefinitely.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff