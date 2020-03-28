NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Springbok legend Danie Gerber tests positive for coronavirus

2020-03-28 07:20
Danie Gerber (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Legendary former Springbok centre Danie Gerber has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

The 62-year-old confirmed the news late on Friday night in an interview with the Herald Live website, adding that he was diagnosed earlier in the day in Port Elizabeth. 

"I am shocked. I cannot believe it. I am just worried about my family now. They are now awaiting results," Gerber was quoted as saying.

Gerber added that he had been on around six flights over the last two weeks and that he had "no clue" where he could have picked up the virus. He started experiencing symptoms earlier in the week.

"I was in pain and went to get it checked out. I then went to the drive-through test centre (in Port Elizabeth) on Thursday and they phoned me on Friday afternoon," he said, adding that he was "shocked" to have his tests return positive.

"I am currently at home in a room that I cannot leave. It is starting to sink in and it is very scary."

Due to South Africa's sporting isolation during apartheid, the 62-year-old Gerber's international career was limited to 24 Tests for the Springboks between 1980 and 1992.

However, he made enough of an impact for many pundits to regard him as one of the most gifted centres ever to play international rugby.

He was a powerful runner with ball in hand and had a side-step and swerve not often seen in the modern game. It helped him to an impressive 19 tries in 24 Tests for his country.

At domestic level, Gerber played 115 games for Eastern Province, but also had stints with Western Province (40) and Free State (24).

South Africa is currently in a 21-day lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Super Rugby has also been suspended indefinitely.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Read more on:    springboks  |  danie gerber  |  coronavirus  |  lockdown  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
LOCKDOWN | Springbok flyhalf pumps iron in his garage Jake to also coach Bulls, union confident he won't jump ship Kolisi attempts Guinness World Record in lockdown Stormers centre beats lockdown to return to Wales Piedt ends Proteas career, moves to the USA
Stormers centre beats lockdown to return to Wales Siya Kolisi's foundation to aid health workers in Khayelitsha and PE hospitals Kekana to South Africans: 'The virus is real, let's not be naive' WATCH | He's a dancer! Sharks wing displays some slick moves US Open facing postponement - report

Fixtures
Saturday, 04 July 2020
South Africa v Scotland, Cape Town 17:05
Saturday, 11 July 2020
South Africa v Scotland, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 18 July 2020
South Africa v Georgia, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 08 August 2020
South Africa v Argentina, Emirates Airline Park 14:00
Saturday, 15 August 2020
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Bicentenario 21:45
Saturday, 29 August 2020
Australia v South Africa, Optus Stadium 14:00
Vote

Who should walk away the winner in the Team of the Year category at the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 