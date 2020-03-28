WATCH | Bok legend Danie Gerber's highlights reel

In a shocking development, Springbok legend Danie Gerber has tested positive for the coronavirus, it was confirmed on Friday night.

Due to South Africa's sporting isolation during apartheid, the 62-year-old Gerber's international career was limited to 24 Tests for the Springboks between 1980 and 1992.

However, he made enough of an impact for many pundits to regard him as one of the most gifted centres ever to play international rugby.

He was a powerful runner with ball in hand and had a side-step and swerve not often seen in the modern game. It helped him to an impressive 19 tries in 24 Tests for his country.

At domestic level, Gerber played 115 games for Eastern Province, but also had stints with Western Province (40) and Free State (24).

Here, courtesy of the Real Rugby YouTube channel, we take a trip down memory lane and relive some of Gerber's finest moments on the field.

Sport24 wishes Gerber a speedy recovery!