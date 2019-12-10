NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Bok duo to learn fate after failing drug tests

2019-12-10 09:36
Aphiwe Dyantyi
Aphiwe Dyantyi (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Springboks Aphiwe Dyantyi and Chiliboy Ralepelle will learn their fate early in 2020 after testing positive for banned substances earlier this year.

Wing Dyantyi, 25, faces a four-year ban from rugby after he tested positive for three banned substances - metandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033 - in July.

Hooker Ralepelle, 33, tested positive for the growth hormone Zeranol in January and faces the prospect of his career being over.

Khalid Galant, CEO of the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS), told Sport24 on Monday that Ralepelle's hearing has concluded and the decision by the tribunal "will in all likelihood be rendered by January".

Galant said Dyantyi's hearing date has not yet been determined, but will "in all probability be in February".

Dyantyi took the rugby world by storm in 2018 when he scored a try on debut against England at Ellis Park, a game the Boks won 42-39. He played 13 Tests in 2018, scoring six tries.

Ralepelle, who tested positive for a banned substance for the third time in his career, played 25 Tests between 2006 and 2018.

Meanwhile, Rapport newspaper wrote on Sunday that former Junior Springbok Hendre Stassen, who plays for French club Stade Francais, remains in the dark over his future after testing positive for a banned substance following a Top 14 match in May.

Stassen's lawyer, Shane Wafer, told the Afrikaans publication that the player was given eight tablets of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) after receiving treatment for a hip injury.

Wafer said Stassen should never have been tested.

"Hendre didn't used banned substances on purpose with the aim of cheating," Wafer said.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

 

