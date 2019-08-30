NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Dyantyi charged with doping violation after 'B' sample tests positive

2019-08-30 10:13
Aphiwe Dyantyi
Aphiwe Dyantyi (Photo supplied by SA Rugby)
Cape Town - Springbok and Lions wing Aphiwe Dyantyi has formally been charged with a doping offence after testing positive for "multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites".

The South African Institute for Drug Free Sport (SAIDS) informed Dyantyi ON August 13, 2019 that an adverse analytical finding had been detected in a sample collected from him in a doping test on July 2, 2019.

The test was conducted in accordance with the National Anti-Doping Regulations.  

Dyantyi, who was provisionally suspended in light of the finding, exercised his right to have his B-sample analysed. 

On Friday, SAIDS confirmed that the B-sample was tested at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited laboratory at the University of the Free State which confirmed the A-sample results of the presence of the banned substances: metandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033.

These performance-enhancing substances are on the 2019 List of Prohibited Substances and Methods in Sport, and are banned in- and out-of-competition. 

As a result, Dyantyi has now been formally charged with a doping offence for multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites.

The charge has been communicated to SA Rugby, World Rugby and WADA.

Moving forward, Dyantyi has the option of admitting to the charge and accepting an appropriate sanction based on the World Doping Code’s framework.   

Dyantyi may also submit a plea for consideration of a reduced sanction by providing mitigating circumstances. 

According to the SAIDS statement, Dyantyi has the right to contest the charge before an independent tribunal panel. If he disputes the charge and pleads not guilty, a hearing will be set down within the next four weeks, and he will be required to provide evidence that can prove his innocence. The independent tribunal panel will then adjudicate over the proceeding and hand down a decision.

Dyantyi made his Springbok debut in June last year against England at Ellis Park and played his last Test against Wales in Cardiff on the end of year tour.

Compiled by Garrin Lambley

Read more on:    springboks  |  rwc 2019  |  aphiwe dyantyi  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

