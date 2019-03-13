Chiliboy pleads innocence: 'I've done nothing wrong'

Cape Town - Sharks hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle has pleaded his innocence as he finds himself at the centre of another doping investigation.

Reports broke last week that Ralepelle had tested positive for a banned substance on January 17 after a random drugs test was undertaken at Kings Park.

It was the third time in the 32-year-old's career that he had allegedly tested positive for an illegal substance.

Ralepelle had tested positive for methylhexanamine on the Springbok end-of-year tour all the way back in 2010, though it was later revealed that those tracings existed in some of the supplements supplied from the Boks themselves.

Then, in 2014, Ralepelle was given a two-year ban after testing positive for the anabolic steroid drostanolone.

This time, though, Ralepelle insists he has done nothing wrong.

Speaking on Tuesday night on respected sports broadcaster Robert Marawa's radio show, Marawa Sports Worldwide, Ralepelle said the substance that had been found in his system was Zenarol and that it was perfectly legal.

Zenarol is a growth aid for livestock.

"The Sharks have come out and said they are willing to support me as far as they are able to," Ralepelle said.

"Once you know you’re not guilty of anything, you’re at peace with yourself.

"I know I did not take anything to the detriment of my career. I got offered a three-year contract at the Sharks and I asked for a six-month contract, because I have other plans."