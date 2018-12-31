NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Rabada finishes as top Test wicket-taker in 2018

2018-12-31 16:22
Kagiso Rabada (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - World No 1 Test bowler Kagiso Rabada finished as the top performing bowler in Test cricket this year.

READ: Rabada, Markram lead the way for Proteas on 2018 Test stage

Rabada ended 2018 with a staggering 52 Test wickets at an average of 20.07 to finish top of the pile in South Africa and the world.

Behind Rabada in the most Test wickets column is Sri Lanka spinner Dilruwan Perera, who claimed 50 wickets.

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon (49), Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (48) and Indian seamer Mohammed Shami (47) rounded up the Top 5 Test bowlers for the year.

ALSO READ: Kohli, Rabada end 2018 atop ICC rankings

Next best Protea bowler was spinner Keshav Maharaj, who finished 16th best in 2018, with 34 wickets at 33.26.

Maharaj also finished with the best Test figures in an innings, when he took 9/129 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in July.

Proteas wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock ended 2018 with the most Test dismissals (47) including 45 catches and two stumpings. Australian skipper Tim Paine claimed second with 43 dismissals.

The best South African batsman in 2018 was Aiden Markram who scored 672 runs in 10 Tests - he finished ninth overall with Indian skipper Virat Kohli (1322) topping the 2018 runs list. 

The Proteas start 2019 off with the second Test against Pakistan at Newlands, which gets under way on Thursday.

Read more on:    proteas  |  kagiso rabada  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Solskjaer tells 2-goal Pogba to cut out showboating Australia a 'soap opera' and 'I feel like a director' Federer relishing 'once in a lifetime' Serena clash Staggering Test stats from 2018 GALLERY: 2018 sporting year in review
Olivier: My wife is my inspiration on the field South Africa's Sabbatini makes switch - to Slovakia! 'The Match' back in 2019 after Tiger, Phil sign new deal Dale Steyn thanks family, friends, fans for well wishes Frenchman sets sail across Atlantic - in a barrel!

Fixtures
Thursday, 03 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Cape Town 10:30
Friday, 11 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Johannesburg 10:00
Saturday, 19 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Port Elizabeth 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 