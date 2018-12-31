Kohli, Rabada end 2018 atop ICC rankings

Cape Town - India captain
Virat Kohli and South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada have maintained their
top positions in the ICC Test Player Rankings at the year-end after 2018 saw them
achieve several milestones including from the rankings perspective.
Kohli dropped
three points despite a first innings score of 82 in the third Test in
Melbourne, but still enjoys a 34-point lead over Kane Williamson. Kohli, who
attained a career-high 937 points during the year, which is the highest ever by
an India batsman, scored 1 322 runs in all. Kohli overtook Steven Smith in
August and has now held the top position for 135 days.
Rabada, who
split the top ranking with England’s seasoned fast bowler James Anderson during
the year, is just six points ahead of his adversary. Rabada, who became the
youngest to take top position among bowlers during the year and held the spot
for 178 days during the year, grabbed six wickets in the opening match at
Centurion that South Africa won by six wickets to finish with 52 wickets in 10
Tests in 2018.
Kohli’s
compatriot Cheteshwar Pujara has maintained fourth position after a
first-innings century in Melbourne, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has gained 10
slots to reach a career-best 38th position while debutant opener
Mayank Agarwal has entered the batsmen’s list at an impressive 67th
place after scores of 76 and 42 helped his side win by 137 runs for a 2-1 lead
in the four-match series,
Jasprit
Bumrah has moved from 28th to 12th after his match haul
of nine for 86, the best-ever by an India seam bowler in Australia. He is now
the highest-ranked India fast bowler in the format with Mohammed Shami next in
23rd position.
For
Australia, Pat Cummins has been the pick, gaining five slots to reach a
career-best third position after finishing with nine wickets in the match. He
has also gained 13 slots to reach 91st place among batsmen with some
useful runs down the order. Travis Head (up seven places to 56th)
has also benefitted in the latest rankings update.
New Zealand
fast bowlers have a lot to cheer about following their record 423-run win over
Sri Lanka in Christchurch. Trent Boult’s nine wickets in the match have helped
him gain seven slots to reach seventh position while Tim Southee (up two places
to ninth) and Neil Wagner (up one place to 15th) have also moved up.
Century-makers
at Christchurch, Henry Nicholls (up two places to seventh) and Tom Latham (up
eight places to 14th), and Jeet Raval (up two places to 35th)
have also gained in the latest rankings update.
Sri Lanka’s
Kusal Mendis, the only player apart from Kohli to score 1 000 runs in the year
and who reached a career-high of 12th place in the ICC batting
rankings in June, has gained two slots to finish the year in 16th
position.
For South
Africa, former captain Hashim Amla (up three places to 11th place)
and Temba Bavuma (up four places to 31st) have gained among batsmen
while fast bowler Duanne Olivier has gained 17 places to reach 36th
position after his player of the match effort of 11 wickets.
Pakistan’s
Babar Azam has gained nine slots to reach 27th position after
innings of 71 and six while left-arm fast bowlers Mohammad Amir (up two places
to 34th) and Shaheen Afridi (up 38 places to 73rd) have
advanced after taking four and five wickets in Centurion.
Mohammad
Abbas, who had a sensational year during which he took 38 Test wickets at an
average of 13.76 and reached number three in the rankings after just 10 Tests,
finished the year in fifth position.
Meanwhile,
New Zealand have leapfrogged South Africa to take third place in the ICC Test Team Rankings
after starting the series against Sri Lanka with a chance of going up to second
position with a 2-0 win.
ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings (as of December 31, following the conclusion of
the New Zealand-Sri Lanka series):
Under ranking, team, points
1. India - 116
2. England - 108
3. New Zealand - 107
4. South Africa - 106
5. Australia - 102
6. Pakistan - 92
7. Sri
Lanka - 91
8. West Indies - 70
9. Bangladesh - 69
10. Zimbabwe - 13
11. Afghanistan - 0
12. Ireland - 0
ICC Test Player Rankings (as of December31 , following the conclusion of the
Centurion, Christchurch and Melbourne Tests):
BATSMEN (top 10)
Under ranking, player, team, points, average
1. Virat
Kohli (India) - 931 - 54.01
2. Kane Williamson (NZ) -
897 - 51.44
3. Steve
Smith (Australia) - 883 -
61.37
4. Cheteshwar
Pujara (India) - 834 - 49.83
5. Joe
Root (England) - 807 - 50.44
6. David Warner (Australia) - 780 - 48.20
7. Henry
Nicholls (NZ) - 763 - 43.54
8. Dean
Elgar (SA) - 728 - 40.92
9. Dimuth
Karunaratne (Sri Lanka) -
715 - 37.08
10. Azhar
Ali (Pakistan - 697 - 44.45
BOWLERS (top 10)
Under ranking, player, team, points, average
1. Kagiso
Rabada (SA) 880 - 21.56
2. James Anderson (England) - 874 - 26.98
3. Pat
Cummins (Australia) - 836 - 23.25
4. Vernon Philander
(SA) - 817 - 21.54
5. Mohammad
Abbas (Pakistan) - 813 - 16.62
6. Ravindra
Jadeja (India) - 796 - 23.55
7. Trent
Boult (NZ) - 771 - 27.90
8. Ravichandran
Ashwin (India) - 770 - 25.43
9. Tim
Southee (NZ) - 767 - 29.93
10. Jason
Holder (West Indies) - 751 - 28.50
ALL-ROUNDERS (top 5)
Under ranking, player, team, points
1. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 415
2. Jason
Holder (West Indies) - 365
3. Ravindra
Jadeja (India) - 364
4. Vernon Philander
(SA) - 362
5. Ben
Stokes (England) - 342