Rabada, Markram lead the way for Proteas on 2018 Test stage

Cape Town - Kagiso Rabada and Aiden Markram were the top performers in their respective discipline in the Proteas Test side this year.

With the second Test against Pakistan starting in Cape Town on January 3, the Proteas will not play again in 2018.

A look at the list of individual averages this year suggests that there is a bright future for South African cricket with Markram (24) and Rabada (23) enjoying successful years.

Rabada finished with a staggering 52 Test wickets in 2018 at an average of just 20.07 to finish top of the pile in South Africa.

Next in line was spinner Keshav Maharaj with 34 wickets at 33.26, followed by Vernon Philander with 32 scalps at 17.03.

Morne Morkel, who retired after the series against Australia, took 28 wickets at 19.78.

Markram leads the batting stats as the top run scorer with 672 at an average of 33.6.

Dean Elgar's 661 at 36.72 runs puts him second on the list.

Easily the best average of the year belongs to the retired AB de Villiers, who only played in 7 of the 10 matches.

De Villiers left with 638 runs for the year at an impressive average of 53.16.