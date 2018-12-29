NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Rabada, Markram lead the way for Proteas on 2018 Test stage

2018-12-29 20:23
Kagiso Rabada (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Kagiso Rabada and Aiden Markram were the top performers in their respective discipline in the Proteas Test side this year.

With the second Test against Pakistan starting in Cape Town on January 3, the Proteas will not play again in 2018. 

A look at the list of individual averages this year suggests that there is a bright future for South African cricket with Markram (24) and Rabada (23) enjoying successful years. 

Rabada finished with a staggering 52 Test wickets in 2018 at an average of just 20.07 to finish top of the pile in South Africa. 

Next in line was spinner Keshav Maharaj with 34 wickets at 33.26, followed by Vernon Philander with 32 scalps at 17.03.

Morne Morkel, who retired after the series against Australia, took 28 wickets at 19.78.

Markram leads the batting stats as the top run scorer with 672 at an average of 33.6.

Dean Elgar's 661 at 36.72 runs puts him second on the list.

Easily the best average of the year belongs to the retired AB de Villiers, who only played in 7 of the 10 matches. 

De Villiers left with 638 runs for the year at an impressive average of 53.16.

Read more on:    proteas  |  aiden markram  |  kagiso rabada  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Shaun Pollock rips pants on live TV! Faf, Ahmed combine for WORST ever skipper's record! Proteas: Ottis's 'four quickies' hint Arthur receives official warning from ICC Proteas v Pakistan, 1st Test: 5 talking points
Olivier: My wife is my inspiration on the field South Africa's Sabbatini makes switch - to Slovakia! 'The Match' back in 2019 after Tiger, Phil sign new deal Dale Steyn thanks family, friends, fans for well wishes Frenchman sets sail across Atlantic - in a barrel!

Fixtures
Thursday, 03 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Cape Town 10:30
Friday, 11 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Johannesburg 10:00
Saturday, 19 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Port Elizabeth 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 